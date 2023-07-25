Users Rank Senhasegura as the Top Gold Medalist in the 2023 ITRG Privileged Access Management Data Quadrant Buyers Guide Report

Exceptional Security Technology Platform, Combined with Highly Regarded Customer Service, Propels Senhasegura to Number 1

SÃO PAULO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PAM—Senhasegura, a global provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the gold medalist and flagship leader in the 2023 Privileged Access Management Data Quadrant report from IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group (ITRG.) Senhasegura was the top performer out of fourteen vendors evaluated for the report.





Senhasegura’s 360º Privilege Platform earned the top composite score of 9.4 out of 10 based on user satisfaction scoring across 4 different categories: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features and Likelihood to Recommend. The ITRG report is unique in the industry for its use of an Emotional Footprint score, which reflects the users’ emotional response to whether the vendor is trustworthy, respectful and fair. Senhasegura was the only vendor to receive a 99/100 score for Emotional Footprint as well as Likelihood to Recommend.

“We are delighted to have achieved the top spot in ITRG’s PAM Data Quadrant Buyer’s Report for 2023,” said Marcus Scharra, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Senhasegura. “We’re especially proud of our high Emotional Footprint, as Senhasegura is committed to building customer relationships built on integrity and trust. We believe the breadth and quality of our PAM capabilities, combined with our passion for delivering superior customer service, are the key factors driving our continued growth and success.”

Senhasegura’s 360º Privilege Platform offers users a powerful PAM solution that includes a mix of traditional and advanced capabilities with enhanced usability and the industry’s fastest time-to-value. In the ITRG report, Senhasegura earned the highest overall satisfaction scores for both Overall Capability as well as Overall Product Features, and was the highest scorer across more than 15 individual categories, including:

Privileged account life cycle management

Privileged remote access

Multi-platform/XaaS/ cloud /hybrid service

Privileged account discovery

Compliance reporting

Usability and intuitive features

Overall business value

About ITRG’s SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com. For more information on Info-Tech Research Group (ITRG) see https://www.infotech.com/.

About Senhasegura

Senhasegura is committed to helping companies become more secure and resilient by stopping privilege abuse from inside and outside the organization. Senhasegura’s award-winning 360º Privilege Platform addresses the entire privileged access management lifecycle, including before, during, and after access, and plays a critical role in implementing a robust zero trust architecture. Headquartered in Brazil, Senhasegura is a global leader with customers in over 55 countries throughout Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Company’s PAM solution is distributed through an international network of more than 150 value-added, trusted channel partners. For more information, go to https://senhasegura.com or follow us on Twitter @senha_segura.

