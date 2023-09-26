UserEvidence Announces $9M Series A Funding to Help Go-to-Market Teams Increase Buyer Confidence with Automated Social Proof

Company to Use Funding to Further Develop Customer Voice Platform with Generative AI Capabilities and Scale Go-to-Market Operations

JACKSON, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#b2bmarketing–UserEvidence, the customer voice platform for B2B go-to-market (GTM) teams, announced $9 million in Series A funding led by Crosslink Capital with participation from Founder Collective, Afore and Next Frontier Capital, bringing total funding to $14 million.









Creating customer stories has always been a labor-intensive and time-consuming process for GTM teams. Many customers aren’t allowed to share their success stories on record with software vendors, strictly limiting the amount of referenceable content GTM teams can use.

GTM teams think they have two options to address this challenge: invest significant budget to create high-quality content for a handful of customers or attempt to manually create content in house with limited resources. Unfortunately, neither option proves cost effective or scalable.

UserEvidence solves this problem with a customer voice platform that turns survey feedback into verified proof points in minutes. GTM teams can publish shareable, on-brand content and tailor it to specific use cases based on company size, industry or geography in just a few clicks.

“ Social proof is rapidly becoming the most important asset for B2B companies — guiding marketing, sales, product and customer success teams,” stated UserEvidence co-founder and CEO Evan Huck. “ Our mission is to help B2B companies generate authentic customer stories at scale.”

With UserEvidence, software vendors can reinforce product claims backed by customer data, instilling confidence in buyers to make well-informed purchasing decisions.

“ UserEvidence helps Gong showcase the value our platform provides by generating high-quality customer proof. With the ability to scale content creation, we can dedicate more time to enabling our sellers and building relationships with advocates,” said Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist at Gong.

Buyers are under more pressure than ever before from the C-suite to consolidate tech stacks, remove redundancies and cut costs. Buyers can’t afford to trust vendor claims without seeing relevant customer examples validated by real-world data and verified by customers.

“ As one of the earliest companies making generative AI software for businesses, we know how valuable customer testimonials are in building trust in an emerging or rapidly changing field. UserEvidence helps us capture and leverage this customer feedback at scale,” shared Meghan Keaney Anderson, VP of Marketing at Jasper. “ Happy customers have always been one of the strongest marketing channels, but heading into a time of significant change in the ways people discover businesses, it has never been more important.”

“ Creating customer content is notoriously difficult to do at scale, and this ubiquitous problem is precisely what UserEvidence solves so elegantly by combining its continual data collection flywheel with content and design automation,” said Gabby Contro, Partner at Crosslink Capital.

For more information on UserEvidence and its customer voice platform, visit userevidence.com

About UserEvidence

UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Industry-leading B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to increase trust with buyers, shorten sales cycles, and close more deals.

Contacts

Mark Huber



press@userevidence.com