USEReady Recognized as a Leader in Generative AI by AIM Research

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BFSI—USEReady, a data analytics solutions provider, has been named a “Leader” in AIM Research’s PeMA Quadrant 2023 for Top Generative AI Service Providers. This prestigious recognition reflects USEReady’s innovative spirit, technical excellence, and commitment to delivering real-world AI solutions.

AIM Research specifically cited USEReady’s proven track record of converting POCs into long-term partnerships as a key strength. Its ability to scale initial engagements into expanded deployments demonstrates the tangible value USEReady provides clients.

USEReady’s engagements span diverse industries and use cases, showcasing remarkable versatility in applying generative AI across different sectors. Its technical teams adeptly support broad data formats and develop cost-effective, scalable solutions optimized for client needs.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in generative AI,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady. “This recognition is a reflection of our work to develop an Intelligent Enterprise leveraging Private, Trusted and Responsible AI. We thank AIM Research for recognizing our voice and making it heard. Kudos to our talented team at USEReady and customers who inspire us daily to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI.”

Since the investment from the PE firm Abry Partners, USEReady has made significant investments in expanding capabilities with proprietary solutions like Pixel Perfect, Migrator IQ, and Decision Intelligence that offer a unique value to customers who are interested in transforming their analytics landscape with BI infused AI solutions.

AIM Research’s PeMa Quadrant Top Generative AI Service Providers 2023 full report can be accessed here: https://www.useready.com/press-release/useready-recognized-as-leader-in-generative-ai-by-aim-research-research

About USEReady

Established in 2011, in New York, USEReady provides businesses with the strategies, tools, capabilities, and capacity to transform their data into a competitive advantage. USEReady serves as a trusted partner for modern Chief Data & Analytics Officers (CDAOs) of Fortune 500 organizations on their Migration, Optimization, and Modernization journeys with differentiated models around Data, Analytics, and Visualization. We leverage our domain experts in Visual Analytics, Cloud Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Decision Intelligence, and Product Engineering to strengthen our delivery and solution capabilities, ensuring value-drive outcomes for clients. For more information, visit www.useready.com.

