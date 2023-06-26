USEReady launches Pixel Perfect for Snowflake for retiring legacy BI, report bursting for regulatory and compliance reporting, print-ready, well-formatted executive and management reporting, operations reporting & data sharing

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BFSI—USEReady, a leading data analytics solutions provider, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of Pixel Perfect for Snowflake – a new solution designed to help businesses generate and distribute well-formatted reports from Snowflake without the need for a traditional BI tool.





USEReady identified a market need for print-ready well-formatted reports in four broad areas, namely regulatory and compliance reporting, executive and management reporting, operations reporting, and data sharing. Pixel Perfect for Snowflake is a solution that enables organizations to generate formatted reports in PDF, PowerPoint, and Excel directly from their Snowflake account. With this solution, users can create and distribute reports at scale with template-ready formats, including logos, headers, and footers, for traditional reporting needs.

“While BI has been modernized, formatted reporting needs are not. Regulatory compliance, agencies, and operations teams still rely on formatted data output for downstream consumption. We are targeting enterprise on the premise that BI infrastructure has outlived the promise. With a serverless reporting approach, Pixel Perfect offers significant cost savings for enterprises that are keeping traditional BI for formatted reporting needs. Several enterprises maintain large teams of technology infrastructure and people to service this need. We want to enable enterprise CIOs to retire the legacy and adopt a utility model for traditional reporting,” said Uday Hegde, Founder and CEO, USEReady.

Pixel Perfect for Snowflake offers a range of features, including:

Generates print-ready well-formatted reports in PDF, PowerPoint, and Excel directly from Snowflake

Report distribution at scale via email and SFTP

Paginated reports with repeatable headers, footers, logos, page numbers, page breaks, and crosstabs

SaaS Product with usage-based Pricing

Security compliance for regulated industries

About USEReady

Established in 2011, USEReady has carved a niche for itself as a reputable data and analytics firm that provides the strategies, tools, capabilities, and capacity that businesses require to turn their data into a competitive advantage.

