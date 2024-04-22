USEFULL and Transact Partnership Creates Seamless Integration Between Student Campus ID and USEFULL’s Reusable Takeout Technology

New partnership supports sustainability technologies and approaches for college campuses to better meet modern sustainability practices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As sustainability continues to drive business trends for university campuses, USEFULL and Transact Campus (Transact) have announced a partnership to bring fully integrated checkout and returns of USEFULL’s sustainable takeout containers within higher education with the Transact Campus ID solution.









Now available at campuses across the country that use Transact services, students can use their campus ID cards or mobile credentials to seamlessly track checkouts of USEFULL’s stainless steel containers at dining halls. USEFULL is the only tech-enabled, plastic-free takeout option for the college dining market. Transact is the leader in innovative payment, contactless campus ID and commerce solutions for a connected campus.

“Sustainability must be seamless,” said Alison Rogers Cove, CEO and founder of USEFULL. “Along with our partners at Transact, USEFULL is creating a forward-looking approach to reducing plastic trash on college campuses. Students can now easily track their takeout returns through their student cards, another step toward both building awareness of our carbon footprint while educating and informing this mission-driven generation of students about their individual contributions to eliminating waste.”

Students simply download the USEFULL app (for iOS and Android) to participate. The app is integrated with a school’s campus card system, making the sign-up process seamless. Checking out containers is as simple as checking out a library book: students scan the QR code on the bottom of the container and go. The app allows students to monitor their personal impact and the university community can see campuswide waste, emissions, and water reduction on USEFULL’s Impact Dashboard.

USEFULL, in collaboration with Transact and its campus partners, is committed to building a zero-waste takeout future and instigating sustainable behavior change in college dining operations. Through their environmentally friendly takeout solutions, USEFULL and Transact are spearheading the shift toward eliminating single-use takeout items.

“By seamlessly integrating USEFULL’s sustainable takeout container checkouts with Transact’s student campus card services, we are not only simplifying the student experience but also making a meaningful impact on our environment,” said Chris Setcos, SVP of partnerships and M&A at Transact. “This partnership underscores Transact’s commitment to supporting our campus partners in achieving their sustainability goals while revolutionizing the takeout experience for students nationwide.”

Learn more about USEFULL and its unique approach to a zero-waste process for college and corporate dining options by visiting https://www.usefull.us/partner-with-us

About USEFULL

USEFULL is building a zero-waste future by eliminating plastics and single-use packaging from the takeout stream at college and corporate dining operations, and working with customers to drive lasting, sustainable behavior change. USEFULL helps its customers eliminate waste, save water, and reduce emissions to meet their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit https://www.usefull.us/.

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus is the leader in innovative payment, campus ID and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million students across more than 1,940 client institutions. Since inception, Transact has facilitated more than $53 billion in payments annually, has provisioned over 1.5 million mobile credentials and has enabled hundreds of millions of contactless mobile wallet transactions and purchases. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

