USC Law Launches a Certificate Specialization in Law and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gould School of Law, the law school at the University of Southern California, has introduced an on-campus certificate specialization in Law and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The certificate will enable students to navigate the various legal issues related to the development and use of AI programs, including privacy, IP, antitrust law, ethics and more.





AI is transforming how law is practiced, utilized and referenced. Recognizing the opportunities and challenges that AI innovation carries and the immediate need for professionals well-versed in the application of AI, USC Gould School of Law will offer immersive coursework tied to the regulatory and practical implications of AI within the law and its broader societal impacts.

“As AI reshapes the legal industry, it is imperative that legal professionals possess the expertise to leverage the transformative potential of AI while also addressing the associated legal and ethical considerations,” Franita Tolson, USC Gould School of Law Dean and the Carl Mason Franklin Chair in Law, explains. “Our cutting-edge curriculum provides practitioners with the specialized knowledge and skills needed to thrive in this evolving legal area.”

Through multidisciplinary education, Gould continues to offer innovative, flexible coursework that meets growing demands of the legal field. On-campus students earning a Master of Laws (General LLM) degree or LLM in Privacy Law and Cybersecurity degree will learn foundational U.S. law in addition to specialized AI law through this optional certificate, offered concurrently with the degree at no additional cost. The certificate may also be earned as a standalone credential. Students in all USC Gould LLM degree programs benefit from individualized academic advising, professional development and networking opportunities offered throughout the year.

