USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) Launches New Conformity Test Program for OEMs/ODMs in Support of EU Common Charger Directive

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the support organization for the advancement and adoption of USB technology, today announced the launch of the USB-IF Conformity to IEC 62680 (USB) Specifications Program. This new initiative is designed to assist Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)/Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs) in conforming to the basic requirements of the European Union (EU) Common Charger Directive, which mandates the use of standardized charging technology across a wide range of portable battery-powered devices in the EU.





In response to the EU’s 2022 approval of the common charger directive—which will take effect on January 1, 2025, for portable battery-powered devices and in 2026 for laptops—the USB-IF Conformity to IEC 62680 (USB) Specifications Program specifically addresses key aspects of the directive. These include portable battery-powered devices, USB Type-C® receptacles, USB Type-C cables and connectors, external power supplies (EPS), and the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) protocol for devices advertising more than 15 Watts.

“The USB-IF has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with IEC. We contributed the core USB specifications to IEC which, once adopted, became the IEC 62680 series of USB specifications,” said USB-IF President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Ravencraft. “The EU mandate covers only a portion of the entire USB specifications. As the industry group responsible for developing and overseeing all aspects of the USB specifications and testing, the USB-IF’s new program is designed to assist OEMs/ODMs in demonstrating conformity with the EU’s requirements of the common charger directive.”

The USB-IF Conformity to IEC 62680 (USB) Specifications Program creates a simple, cost-effective process for OEMs/ODMs to demonstrate conformity to the EU Common Charger Directive. Using the USB-IF program, OEMs/ODMs can have their USB Type-C products formally tested by USB-IF authorized independent test labs (ITLs). Upon successful completion of testing, OEMs/ODMs will receive documentation to demonstrate to the EU that their products conform to the IEC 62680 (USB) specifications. This streamlined process allows for a quick testing turnaround, ensuring that manufacturers can meet regulatory deadlines:

OEMs will continue to register their products and submit test results through ITLs, following USB-IF’s already established process.

A minimum set of required tests has been defined by the USB-IF to demonstrate baseline conformity.

The USB-IF will review all test result submissions and provide official approval.

A Vendor ID (VID) is required, and USB-IF will be utilizing a Test ID (TID) as a tracker reference.

“The USB-IF Conformity to IEC 62680 (USB) Specifications Program has been crafted to ensure that all submitted products undergo evaluation, focusing on the critical elements we believe are necessary for conforming with the EU mandate,” said USB-IF Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of the Board Abdul Ismail. “Our testing levels are designed to offer a precise and reliable assessment, enabling OEMs/ODMs to confidently show to the EU that their products conform to the regulatory obligations.”

While the USB-IF Conformity to IEC 62680 (USB) Specifications Program provides a vital service to OEMs/ODMs by offering a formal method to demonstrate conformity to EU mandates, it is important to distinguish this from the more extensive USB-IF Compliance Program. The USB-IF Compliance Program offers in-depth testing that not only establishes conformity with the IEC 62680 specifications but also fully verifies a product’s adherence to the comprehensive USB-IF specifications for data performance, reliability and interoperability. Additionally, fully certified products qualify to be able to use the Certified USB Logo, which consumers recognize and trust to provide what they have come to expect from USB products.

“While this program is not a full certification of USB technologies, it provides a formalized pathway for OEMs/ODMs to test their products quickly,” said Ravencraft. “We are confident this new program will help the industry achieve conformity so they can continue to sell their products in the EU marketplace.”

An online public listing of OEMs/ODMs products that have passed the “USB-IF Conformity to IEC 62680 (USB) Specifications Program” is located on the USB-IF product search page at www.usb.org. This platform also differentiates between products that are fully USB-IF certified and those that have met only the conformity requirements.

