US Private Credit: Stone Point Leads Financing for Vensure Employer Solutions

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced that Stone Point Capital Markets, a division of Stone Point Capital LLC, a private equity firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, led a senior secured financing of $500 million to support Vensure Employer Solutions.





The financing was comprised of an additional $450 million Delayed Draw Term Loan B. The Delayed Draw Term Loan was upsized from $250 million at launch and will be used to provide capacity for Vensure to continue pursuing its Merger & Acquisition strategy. It also had an additional $50 million Revolving Credit Facility.

“Stone Point Capital Markets continues to deliver on raising financing for Vensure to execute on its M&A strategy,” said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. “We see tremendous market opportunities going into 2024 and this funding will allow us to continue the accelerated growth trajectory we’ve experienced since we began working with Stone Point Capital.”

Vensure has successfully acquired and integrated over 58 acquisitions since 2017, with 34 of the acquisitions coming after Stone Point Capital’s investment in 2021.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with customized strategies that benefit both employers and employees. For more information visit www.vensure.com.

About Stone Point Capital Markets

Stone Point Capital Markets (“SPCM”) is a full-service capital markets platform serving corporates and sponsor-backed portfolio companies by providing tailor-made debt and equity financing solutions. SPCM incorporates a registered broker-dealer, which has a dedicated team with capabilities to originate, structure, arrange, underwrite, and distribute a wide array of capital solutions, including structured products. SPCM includes SPC Financing Co and SPC Capital Markets LLC, which is a registered broker-dealer with the SEC, and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

