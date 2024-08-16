US Online Retail Forecast Report 2023-2028 & eCommerce Revenue of Key Retailers – Amazon, Walmart, Wish, Williams-Sonoma, Best Buy, The Container Store, Target, Home Depot, Costco & Kroger – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Online Retail Forecast 2023-28” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
US online retail sales to reach $1.6 trillion by 2028, accounting for 27.7% of total US retail sales. High growth categories during the forecast period include OTC drugs, tools and home improvement, beauty and cosmetics, pets and garden supplies.
Online Grocery to Reach $266.5 Billion by 2028
Online grocery got a boost due to COVID-19 and expected to continue the growth although at a moderate rate. The share of online in grocery sales is forecast to reach to 19% in 2028 from 14.4% in 2023 driven by the increase in average ticket size of online grocery buyer and the addition of new buyers for online grocery during the forecast period.
Mobile Accounts for 43.6% of Online Retail Sales
Online retail sales via mobile are still far behind in the US as compared to the Asia Pacific countries. We expect share of mobile to grow due to the adoption of online grocery and the emergence of TikTok and Temu as key source of discovery and research of products for Gen Z.
Amazon Leads in Market Share; Emergence of Temu
Amazon leads with 38.1% market share followed by Walmart at 6.7% in 2023. However, the share of customers researching for products on Amazon is declining and Temu is emerging as the third option of product research and discovery especially in the Gen Z generation.
Report Coverage
- US Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in the US.
- The forecast details online and offline growth for 24 product categories in South Korea along with sizing of mobile commerce and live commerce market.
- The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 24 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in the US.
- Retail market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023-28 to reach $5.9 trillion in 2028 from $4.9 trillion in 2023. Online retail grew 9.0% to reach $1.1 trillion in 2023 accounting for 22.2% of total retail sales.
Scope of the Report
- Total population – Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
- Online population – Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
Online buyers – Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
- Online buyer for 24 categories
Categories covered
- Computer hardware & peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Consumer Books
- Music
- Movie tickets
- Event tickets
- Over-the-counter drugs
- Beauty and cosmetics
- Clothing
- Footwear
- Jewelry and watches
- Food and drink
- Pets
- Toys
- Video games
- Sports equipment
- Flowers
- Furniture
- Large appliances
- Personal and small appliances
- Tools and home improvement
- Garden supplies
- Office products
- Car parts
- Total retail sales – Breakdown by 24 categories
- Online retail sales – Breakdown by 24 categories
Online retail sales via mobile
- Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile
- Online retail market share
- eCommerce revenue for key retailers
Deliverables
- Executive summary report of key findings (60 Slides)
- Excel sheet with historic and forecast data
- Unlimited queries with analyst
- Analyst presentation customized for your team
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|60
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.1 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.62 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Definitions
- Category Definitions
- US eCommerce Market Summary
- Retail market Size
- US total retail market growth rates
- US total retail sales growth by category, 2023
- US total retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28
- Top product categories for online purchases in the US
- Share of payment methods in online retail,
- 2023 Online Buyers Purchase Behavior
- Preferred destination for product search
- Online product searches on Amazon
- Preferred online retailers in the USA, 2023
- Total online buyers and forecast 2023-28
- Online buyers by category, 2023
- Total online retail sales and forecast, 2023-28
- Online retail sales growth
- Online retail sales by category, 2023
- Online retail as a percentage of total retail spending by category, 2023
- Online retail sales growth by category, CAGR 23-28
- Online grocery sales US forecast, 2023-28
- Online grocery shopping preference
- Instacart Gross Transaction Value (GTV)
- Instacart order volume and average order value
- Spending per online buyer, 2023-28
- Online retail spending per online buyer by category, 2023
- Online retail market share, 2023
- WISH revenue and active buyers
- Total online retail sales by mobile and desktop
eCommerce Revenue of key retailers
- Amazon
- Walmart
- Wish
- Williams-Sonoma
- Best Buy
- The Container Store
- Target
- Home Depot
- Costco
- Kroger
