US Navy Awards L3Harris $587 Million Contract for Next Generation Jammer – Low Band Program

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has received a five-year contract, worth up to $587.4 million, to deliver custom tactical jamming pods designed to modernize the U.S. Navy’s Aerial Electronic Attack capability.





The Next Generation Jammer – Low Band (NGJ-LB) is an advanced airborne electronic warfare system. L3Harris’ solution consolidates advanced processing with increased jamming capability and will be easier to maintain than the Navy’s current system through a modular, open-system architecture that enables seamless upgrades. The L3Harris system will operate with joint and allied forces to provide growth capacity for future technology integration to stay ahead of adversarial capabilities.

“ Our Next Generation Jammer – Low Band solution provides the U.S. Navy with the latest digital, software-based technologies to address advanced and emerging threats from peer adversaries,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “ L3Harris is proud to support the Navy’s efforts to extend U.S. air superiority and operate seamlessly with coalition forces.”

The company will deliver eight operational prototype pods to U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for fleet assessment and additional test assets for airworthiness and design verification over the next five years. The NGJ-LB pods will fly on the EA-18G Growler and will support the Navy’s plan to replace the aging AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

