US Location Analytics Industry Outlook to 2027: Retail Sector Leads with Geospatial Innovation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The US location analytics market has been witnessing an increasing demand. Location analysis becomes essential to understand consumer behavior in order to develop market strategy. Apart from retail, the government in cities like Los Angeles & New York have been using location analytics services like Geohub & Blockfaces respectively, which play a role in using data about citizens’ movements across the locality & use data & technology to address the challenges faced by the citizens to improve urban infrastructure & resource allocation.

The development of more GIS software, Internet of Things (IoT) integration & cloud-based solutions made location analysis smooth & efficient for both large enterprises & small businesses. Location analysis uses data from network devices to help extract insights about end-user productivity & efficiency. It collects environmental, contextual & behavioral data from smart building infrastructure and IoT devices.

The growth of e-commerce & demands for efficient last-mile delivery led to increased adoption of location analysis tools to manage infrastructure, public services & resource allocation more effectively.

The USA location analytics market has been highly competitive with numerous players offering a wide range of products & services. The market has been characterized by those who are established technology giants & innovative start-ups vying for market share.

Key players in the US location analysis market includes ESRI, offering a wide range of geographic information solutions (GIS); Google whose location-based services are prominently used & HERE Technologies which offers services to industries like automotive, transportation & logistics.

Alongside established companies, there are several start-ups & niche players in the location analytics market that focus on industry-specific verticals or offer innovative approaches to location-based insights. These start-ups often cater to the growing demand of specialized location solutions in areas like retail, transportations, smart cities, healthcare & real estates.

US Location Analytics Market is a fairly consolidated market, which is catered by the domestic and international players which include multinational companies like Cisco & ESRI. Other major players operating within the industry include HERE Technologies, Alteryx, SAS Analytics etc. to name a few leading market players.

US Location Analytics Market Analysis

Retail segment is expected to hold the largest share. Location data serves as the driving force in the creation of a more unified omnichannel retail experience.

In recent years, location analysis has been increasingly used in the retail sector for various purposes like improving Return on Investment (RoI), increasing sales, controlling costs, boosting customer satisfaction & building loyalty.

The proliferation of connected devices has enabled geo-based marketing in the recent years. These connected devices frequently track their owners’ movements & wealth of geographical data is available. Marketing teams glean through the information & device strategies to reach their target customers.

Mapbox, the leading maps & location platform, supporting a new generation of location aware applications, introduced new location intelligence platform updates at BUILD with Mapbox, in December 2022.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Product Type : This market is segmented into On-premise Analytical market & Cloud Market model. While On-premise occupies a significant share, cloud market has been the dominant form of market in 2022 because of the fact that multiple organizations have transitioned to working from home & there is an increasing demand for public-based web services.

: This market is segmented into On-premise Analytical market & Cloud Market model. While On-premise occupies a significant share, cloud market has been the dominant form of market in 2022 because of the fact that multiple organizations have transitioned to working from home & there is an increasing demand for public-based web services. By Application : US Location Analytics Market is divided into segments based on Applications, which include Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government. In the United States, the dominant industry is retail & ecommerce companies in 2022, which is useful for curating successful marketing campaigns & provide personalized shopping experience.

: US Location Analytics Market is divided into segments based on Applications, which include Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government. In the United States, the dominant industry is retail & ecommerce companies in 2022, which is useful for curating successful marketing campaigns & provide personalized shopping experience. By Geography: The US location analysis market is segmented into four regions: West, East, South & North respectively. The West region, particularly the Silicon Valley in northern California has been the dominant market for location analytics because of various companies & start-ups which are emerging here, that contribute towards the prominence of location analytics & its usage in the region.

The US Location Analytics Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~18% from 2022 to 2027 with various initiatives by the public & private sector to ensure there is location-based data collected securely for serving their customers.

The increasing availability of geospatial data, advancement in technology for data-driven insights could drive further adoption. Location Analytics is likely to integrate with emerging technology like 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) & artificial intelligence. The combination of real time location data, high speed connectivity & data analytics can lead to accurate & dynamic insights.

User-friendly data visualization tools will become more important as non-technical users rely on location analytics. Intuitive dashboards & interactive maps can empower decision makers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. US Location Analytics Market Overview

2.1 Taxonomy of the US Location Analytics Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 Ecosystem

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for the US Location Analytics Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of the US Location Analytics Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of the US Location Analytics Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Location Analytics Market

2.8 SWOT Analysis

3. US Location Analytics Market Size, 2017 – 2022

4. US Location Analytics Market Segmentation

4.1 By Product Type, 2017 – 2022

4.2 By Application, 2017 – 2022

4.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South), 2017 – 2022

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles

ESRI

Cisco

Private.ly

SAS Analytics

HERE Technologies

Alteryx

Smartgeo Consulting

6. US Location Analytics Future Market Size, 2022 – 2027

7. US Location Analytics Future Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product Type, 2022 – 2027

7.2 By Application, 2022 – 2027

7.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South/Central), 2022 – 2027

8. Analyst Recommendations

