US Foods to Present at the 2024 ICR Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer, and Dirk Locascio, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference in Orlando on Monday, Jan. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST).


Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mike Neese

847-232-5894

Michael.Neese@usfoods.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sara Matheu

847-720-2392

Sara.Matheu@usfoods.com

