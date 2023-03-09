US Fashion Retailer ‘The Sisters Boutique’ Crosses 5M in Live Selling Sales

Success underscores growth in the U.S. live selling market in the fashion vertical, powered by turnkey live commerce platforms like CommentSold

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommentSold, the leading commercial live selling platform in the U.S. with $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV, today announced that The Sisters Boutique, one of its fastest-growing customers, achieved the significant milestone of $5M+ in lifetime Live Selling GMV on the platform.





The Sisters Boutique, located in Wylie, Texas, was founded in 2014 by Justine Kime. As the oldest of three sisters, Justine was driven to build a business with her siblings that would extend the feeling of true sisterhood to the boutique’s employees and shoppers.

The Sisters Boutique is known for its relationship-driven approach to online retail, prioritizing community and customer experience over one-time sales. With CommentSold’s live selling platform, the company has taken that approach to the next level, building a sense of genuine connection that has resulted in increased customer loyalty and sales.

“After a good amount of organic growth, integrating with CommentSold took our business to the next level. CommentSold has had so much to do with how we have scaled – the efficiency, app launch, bringing in more viewers with the app,” said Kime, who owns The Sisters Boutique. “Online retail is a tough industry due to the competition with other online retailers and big box retailers who drive in-person experiences. It is crucial to separate yourself by giving our customers the emotional experience with the feeling of connection through live selling.”

“At CommentSold, we are dedicated to helping online retailers succeed by providing them with latest live selling technology, support, and proven live selling strategies to grow and scale their online presence and sales,” said Jason Stoker, VP, Customer Growth at CommentSold. “We are thrilled to see the impact our platform has had on The Sisters Boutique’s success and look forward to continuing to support their mission of building communities and fostering sisterhood.”

Bringing “a touch of class and Southern vibes” to its customers, The Sisters Boutique broadcasts live via CommentSold every weekday.

About The Sisters Boutique

The Sisters Boutique is a Women’s Fashion & Accessories boutique founded in 2014 in Wylie, Texas by Justine Kime. Justine started her e-commerce journey while she was on maternity leave and quickly outgrew her home. She started live selling four and a half years ago in 2019 and that has since become her primary focus and growth driver.

For more information, please visit thesistersboutiquetexas.com.

​​About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in live selling technology (ranked by G2), enabling over 7,000 small to mid-sized retailers with live-selling tools, generating 147M+ items sold with $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide small businesses and mid-sized brands and retailers with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. Recent innovations from the company include their lightweight video commerce plugin technology, Videeo, which gives any retailer or brand the ability to embed and go live with engaging, branded live video commerce experiences within days by easily integrating into their existing e-commerce stack.

For more information, please visit CommentSold.com or Videeo.live.

