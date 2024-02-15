US Department of Defense Launches L3Harris Missile Tracking Satellites

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five missile tracking satellites L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) designed and built successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, as part of the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) program and the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 0 (T0) Tracking Layer program.





L3Harris’ HBTSS satellite is an on-orbit prototype demonstration that can track maneuvering hypersonic missiles flying beyond the range of today’s ballistic missile detection capabilities. The other four infrared satellites will support SDA’s Tracking Layer, which will demonstrate global indications, warning, tracking and targeting of advanced threats such as hypersonic missiles.

“ Our advanced satellites on orbit will bring the integrated and resilient missile warning and defense capabilities the U.S. requires against adversaries developing more advanced maneuverable missiles,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO. “ L3Harris delivered this advanced missile tracking capability on behalf of MDA and SDA on orbit in just over three years after work was authorized to proceed. We are proud to be a critical part of the new space sensing architecture.”

This combined launch also supports SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture by integrating missile tracking and missile defense sensors. The Department of Defense will use a common set of data to adjust and modify the capabilities for the SDA’s Tranche 1 and 2 Tracking Layer constellation. Earlier this year, L3Harris received a $919 million contract to develop an 18-vehicle constellation for the SDA’s Tranche 2 Tracking Layer satellite program.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about contract and order values as well as technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Irene Lockwood

Space and Airborne Systems



Irene.Lockwood@L3Harris.com

585-465-3592

Sara Banda

Corporate



Media@L3Harris.com

321-306-8927