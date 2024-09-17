US Consumers and Healthcare Professionals at Odds on Healthcare Technology According to New RXNT Study

Results reveal that most Americans appreciate and desire advanced digital technology within the healthcare sector. In contrast, healthcare professionals are less certain, expressing concern about sluggish software performance and outdated technology.

A Better Patient Experience Demands Advanced Technology

The data suggests that most consumers in the United States would prefer that the healthcare sector catch up with other industries by incorporating more technology, emphasizing the need for better provider communication and convenient mobile applications.

67% of US consumers in the West agree that adding more technology to healthcare settings would improve their experience as a patient, followed by 51% of US consumers in the South.

1 of every 2 (52%) of American consumers who are dissatisfied with their current healthcare cite poor communication with healthcare providers as the primary reason for their dissatisfaction.

53% of US consumers surveyed agree that adding more technology to healthcare settings would improve their experience as a patient.

Over half (55%) of American consumers surveyed agree that they would prefer to use a mobile app to manage healthcare appointments, prescriptions, and medical records.

Security Concerns and Slow Performance Fuel Frustrations Among HCPs

While patients agree that tech advancements are essential to a better experience that will help maintain loyalty, healthcare professionals are feeling the pressure of time constraints that leave little room for adding better digital tools. HCPs surveyed within the southern region approximate that they lose 4 hours per week in productivity due to outdated practice software used for administrative tasks like medical billing and health record management.

Healthcare professionals aged between 25-34 believe they could see 20 more patients per week after implementing better software tools.

48% of healthcare professionals are frustrated with the slow performance of software, while 35% have security concerns about the software.

1 in 6 healthcare professionals do not plan on integrating AI tools and features into their daily workflow .

“These findings should be a wake-up call for healthcare providers, with patients expressing a need for better communication and technology,” said Randy Boldyga, Founder and CEO of RXNT. “I founded RXNT over 25 years ago with the goal to make healthcare simpler and safer through technology, and I’m proud to say that our integrated software is designed to address these exact challenges; improving the patient experience, increasing patient satisfaction, and enabling a better daily routine for providers.”

The insights from these survey findings will be used to gain a deeper understanding of patient expectations and how RXNT’s software platform can better support healthcare providers who are struggling to meet the needs of their patients. For more information about the survey methodology and additional findings contained in the survey, the complete report can be found here!

About RXNT

In 2024, RXNT celebrated 25 years of building integrated, customizable, cloud-based medical office management tools, including Electronic Health Records with E-Prescribing and Patient Portal, and Practice Management with Medical Billing and Scheduling, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Using RXNT’s suite of software, more than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted, and over $5.5 billion claims processed. To learn more, visit https://www.rxnt.com.

