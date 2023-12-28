US Clinical Trial Data Management Service Market Focused Insights 2023-2028, with Profiles of Key Vendors IQVIA, SYNEOS, ICON & Labcorp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Clinical Trial Data Management Service Market – Focused Insights 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





There are over 8000 clinical trials ongoing in the US. The duration for phase 3 clinical trials has doubled in the last decade, from 2 years in 2010 to 3.5 in 2021. The data generated is huge, which is increasing the demand for clinical trial data management. The constant change in the regulatory pathways demands better data management skills and technology. The clinical data management service providers have expertise in this and keep track of every new rule change in the market.

The clinical trial data management process is outsourced to other companies for economic reasons, skilled labor, and time constraints. Smaller and mid-sized companies are outsourcing clinical trial data management to service providers in the market. This helps the companies to manage the data and launch it in the market in less time.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Lack of in-house experience, expanding new drug pipelines, increasing complexity in clinical trials, and duration of clinical trials are forcing the companies to choose clinical data management service providers

Phase 1 clinical trials take several months to a year to complete. Clinical trial outsourcing services are vital in minimizing time and cost. Collecting data from the clinical trials will also help in future studies. 70% of drugs move from phase 1 to the next phase, as stated by the US FDA

Small pharmaceutical start-ups are highly focused on drug discovery. The lack of development infrastructure and capital has compelled small biopharmaceutical companies to rely on clinical trial outsourcing services, including data management services.

Majority of the middle-sized companies are running their trials. When the working scale is beyond their ability to run effectively, but they want to remain involved, they choose the functional service provider model to augment their internal team. This is one of the unique ways to control the data with security. This is increasing the demand for the functional service provider model.

Small biotech and pharma companies accounted for 40% of contributions for new drug approval by the FDA. It shows the high market opportunities for clinical trial outsourcing market players, including data management service providers.

In 2019, more than 3000 contract research organizations were operating worldwide, of which more than 80% of medical device clinical trials happened in high-income countries, including the US. This number is constantly increasing. This is increasing the demand for US clinical trial data management.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

IQVIA

SYNEOS

ICON

Labcorp

Other Prominent Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD)

WuXi AppTec

Paraxel

Advanced Clinical

ProtaGene

Curial Global

AixialGroup

Cromos Pharma

Advanced Clinical

Criterium

KCR S.A

Medpace

Medeli

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Sofpromed

Veristat

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Phases

Late Phase

Early Phase

Type

Full Service

Functional Service

Standalone

End-User

Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Service Companies

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Strategic Recommendations

Quantitative Summary

Abbreviations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2022 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: US Clinical Trial Data Management Market

Chapter 2: US Clinical Trial Data Management Overview

Market Segmentation Data

Phases

Late Phase

Early Phase

Type

Full Service

Functional Service

Standalone

End-user

Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Service Companies

Others

Chapter 3: US Clinical Trial Data Management

US Clinical Trial Data Management Market Drivers

US Clinical Trial Data Management Trends

US Clinical Trial Data Management Constraints

Chapter 4: US Clinical Trial Data Management Industry Overview

US Clinical Trial Data Management – Competitive Landscape

US Clinical Trial Data Management – Key Players

US Clinical Trial Data Management – Other Prominent Players

