US Clinical Trial Data Management Service Market Focused Insights 2023-2028, with Profiles of Key Vendors IQVIA, SYNEOS, ICON & Labcorp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Clinical Trial Data Management Service Market – Focused Insights 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


There are over 8000 clinical trials ongoing in the US. The duration for phase 3 clinical trials has doubled in the last decade, from 2 years in 2010 to 3.5 in 2021. The data generated is huge, which is increasing the demand for clinical trial data management. The constant change in the regulatory pathways demands better data management skills and technology. The clinical data management service providers have expertise in this and keep track of every new rule change in the market.

The clinical trial data management process is outsourced to other companies for economic reasons, skilled labor, and time constraints. Smaller and mid-sized companies are outsourcing clinical trial data management to service providers in the market. This helps the companies to manage the data and launch it in the market in less time.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Lack of in-house experience, expanding new drug pipelines, increasing complexity in clinical trials, and duration of clinical trials are forcing the companies to choose clinical data management service providers
  • Phase 1 clinical trials take several months to a year to complete. Clinical trial outsourcing services are vital in minimizing time and cost. Collecting data from the clinical trials will also help in future studies. 70% of drugs move from phase 1 to the next phase, as stated by the US FDA
  • Small pharmaceutical start-ups are highly focused on drug discovery. The lack of development infrastructure and capital has compelled small biopharmaceutical companies to rely on clinical trial outsourcing services, including data management services.
  • Majority of the middle-sized companies are running their trials. When the working scale is beyond their ability to run effectively, but they want to remain involved, they choose the functional service provider model to augment their internal team. This is one of the unique ways to control the data with security. This is increasing the demand for the functional service provider model.
  • Small biotech and pharma companies accounted for 40% of contributions for new drug approval by the FDA. It shows the high market opportunities for clinical trial outsourcing market players, including data management service providers.
  • In 2019, more than 3000 contract research organizations were operating worldwide, of which more than 80% of medical device clinical trials happened in high-income countries, including the US. This number is constantly increasing. This is increasing the demand for US clinical trial data management.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • IQVIA
  • SYNEOS
  • ICON
  • Labcorp

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD)
  • WuXi AppTec
  • Paraxel
  • Advanced Clinical
  • ProtaGene
  • Curial Global
  • AixialGroup
  • Cromos Pharma
  • Criterium
  • KCR S.A
  • Medpace
  • Medeli

  • Sofpromed
  • Veristat

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Phases

  • Late Phase
  • Early Phase

Type

  • Full Service
  • Functional Service
  • Standalone

End-User

  • Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Medical Service Companies
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 70
Forecast Period 2022 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.82 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.29 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8%
Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: US Clinical Trial Data Management Market

Chapter 2: US Clinical Trial Data Management Overview

Market Segmentation Data

  • Phases
  • Late Phase
  • Early Phase
  • Type
  • Full Service
  • Functional Service
  • Standalone
  • End-user
  • Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Medical Service Companies
  • Others

Chapter 3: US Clinical Trial Data Management

  • US Clinical Trial Data Management Market Drivers
  • US Clinical Trial Data Management Trends
  • US Clinical Trial Data Management Constraints

Chapter 4: US Clinical Trial Data Management Industry Overview

  • US Clinical Trial Data Management – Competitive Landscape
  • US Clinical Trial Data Management – Key Players
  • US Clinical Trial Data Management – Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7kayx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

