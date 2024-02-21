US-Based Ibex Investors Closes $106 Million Venture Fund to Invest in Early-Stage Israeli Startups

Ibex Backs Early-Stage Tech Companies Across Enterprise Software, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity and Transformative Industries

DENVER & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ibex Investors LLC (“Ibex”), a US-based multi-stage and multi-strategy investment firm, announced today the close of its fourth Israel focused fund, Ibex Israel VC II LP (“the Fund”), with $106 million in capital commitments to invest in early-stage Israeli startups. The Fund follows Ibex’s $100 million Israel early-stage fund raised in 2020 and the roster of limited partners includes founders and current and former executives across a wide range of sectors.









Ibex Investors is a US-based investment firm that invests in Israeli startups from pre-seed to pre-IPO and typically leads or co-leads rounds across various verticals. The firm also invests in public Israeli companies through its hedge funds. Ibex’s operational go-to-market expertise and focus on both the private and public markets enables the firm to support founders and portfolio companies from initial investment through public listing.

Since launching its first Israel fund in 2012, Ibex has made 40 early and growth stage investments in Israel. Among the current investments in Ibex’s portfolio are BeamUp, Appwrite, Honeycomb, Visionary.ai, and Weka. Previous Ibex portfolio companies have been acquired by leading firms such as Cisco, CheckPoint, LinkedIn, and Intuit.

Justin Borus, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ibex Investors, said, “Doubling down on Israel underscores our commitment to the Israeli ecosystem as a leading market for technology. Despite the ongoing war and challenging global macroeconomics, our LPs recognize the opportunity to make outsized returns precisely from opportunities such as these. Most of the world’s greatest innovations come as a direct result of war and conflict and we believe this time will be no different.”

Nicole Priel, Partner at Ibex Investors, shared: “Why Israel? Why now? The answers couldn’t be any more clear. We firmly believe that the Israeli tech entrepreneur possesses an innate sense of drive, creativity, and perseverance required to turn ideas into reality. We maintain our conviction that this is an opportune time to be building ventures and are committed to partnering with ambitious entrepreneurs from inception as they build the leading companies of tomorrow.”

The Ibex team in Israel is led by Nicole Priel who focuses on early-stage investments, and Gal Gitter, Partner, who focuses on growth stage and secondary investments. With the recent addition of Aaron Rinberg, Partner, and Alon Cinamon, Associate, the Israel office has grown to 7 people.

About Ibex Investors

Founded in 2003, Ibex invests in public and privately held companies (Seed through IPO) across enterprise software, cybersecurity, and other domains. The firm is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with an office in Tel Aviv.

With nearly $1 billion in assets under management, Ibex proactively seeks out markets and opportunities commonly dismissed as too difficult or different. It prides itself on finding hidden gems often overlooked by others. For more information, please visit www.ibexinvestors.com.

Contacts

Lian Swirsky



lswirsky@ibexinvestors.com

+972-50-2846262