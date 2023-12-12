URM Stores, Inc. Advances Food Traceability in the Grocery Industry, Automates FSMA 204 Compliance With ReposiTrak Solution

Retailer-owned co-op demonstrates commitment to transparency, quality, and safety throughout its supply chain with easy, cost-effective traceability recordkeeping

SALT LAKE CITY & SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–URM Stores, Inc., the number one food distributor in the Inland Northwest, has advanced efforts to comply with FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law through automation with the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. As the world’s largest operating traceability network, the ReposiTrak solution enables the exchange and maintenance of FDA-required data between the co-op’s suppliers, distribution centers and retail locations in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.





“The FDA’s food traceability regulation is something we are taking very seriously,” said Julio Sandoval, Director of Food Safety and Regulatory Compliance for URM. “We’re required by law to comply. But having this information and the ability to access it from anywhere, at any time, will also ultimately ensure better preparedness for inquiries and tracebacks for every member of our supply chain.”

The FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability regulation requires manufacturers, processors, and those who pack or hold foods on the Food Traceability List (FTL) to establish and maintain Key Data Element (KDE) records for specific Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) in a product’s journey through the supply chain. As that product changes hands or changes form, a compounding string of data must be transferred between trading partners to provide full, end-to-end traceability. The URM supply chain consists of hundreds of suppliers, two distribution centers, and 249 member stores, as well as 23 Rosauers Supermarkets locations, six Cash & Carry locations and URM subsidiary produce company Peirone Produce.

Sandoval explained that the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® could become part of the portfolio of services offered to URM member-owners. “It’s always been our mission to provide superior services to our member-owners so that they can compete. This solution is easy-to-use, inexpensive, and sets us far ahead.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the only solution that’s scalable for the total food supply chain, without the need for new hardware, software or even labeling systems. It is built upon the largest, already-connected network of more than 110,000 individual supplier facilities, making the onboarding process faster and easier for retailers. In addition, ReposiTrak’s team of experts is prepared to have real conversations with food supply chain operators to understand each company’s unique challenges and determine the best approach. There is no cost for retailers and suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of customers and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee.

Food supply chain operators interested in discussing the impact of FSMA 204 on their business should contact Derek Hannum (dhannum@repositrak.com).

About URM Stores, Inc.

Founded in 1921 by a group of five independent grocery store owners, URM Stores, Inc. continues today in its mission to add value to the communities it serves with transparency and integrity, by providing best-in-class service levels, on-time delivery, quality products, broad selection, competitive cost of goods, and superior services that enable its Member-Owner customers to effectively compete in their markets and grow their businesses. URM provides service to 131 Member-Owners, representing 249 grocery stores throughout the Pacific Northwest, including 29 Company-Owned stores, as well as more than 1000 restaurants, convenience stores, and other institutional customers. To learn more, please visit https://www.urmstores.com/.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), provides retailers, suppliers, and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. Park City Group is in the process of changing its corporate name to ReposiTrak. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.

