Urgently Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, before the market opens. Urgently will host a conference call that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.





Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-825-9789 (USA) or 1-412-317-5180 (International). The webcast replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2023, through November 28, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10183996.

About Urgently



Urgently keeps vehicles and people moving by delivering safe, innovative, and exceptional mobility assistance experiences. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.

Contacts

For media and investment inquiries:

Press: media@geturgently.com

Investor Relations: investorrelations@geturgently.com