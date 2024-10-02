Upwards Launches a New Program in San Jose to Support Childcare Providers and Families

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The City of San Jose has allocated over $1 million to support local childcare businesses through the Upwards Boost program. The program will provide no-cost business and technical assistance to 131 childcare providers in the community. The investment aims to improve operational efficiency, increase enrollment, create new jobs, and enhance the quality of care offered by local childcare providers.





Effective immediately, San Jose licensed daycares (Family Childcare Homes FCCs) are invited to sign up for the program to benefit from the array of services the Upwards’ Boost program provides:

Streamlined Operations: The program offers free access to Upwards’ daycare management platform, which automates tasks and saves caregivers about 20 hours per week. The platform includes tools for financial management, tuition processing, attendance tracking, subsidy reimbursement, and a library of activities to simplify lesson planning.

Increased Enrollment: The Boost program uses Upwards’ family matching technology and marketing tools to quickly fill childcare spots, helping providers fill empty spots and serve new families. It also supports communication with parents, schedules tours, and allows photo/video sharing to keep families engaged.

Business Growth: Participating childcare providers will receive personalized business coaching and benefit from one-year of tailored support, including business plan development, staffing assistance, license expansion guidance, and strategies for building strong parent relationships.

For families, thriving childcare providers mean greater access to affordable, high-quality care. As part of the Boost partnership with the City, San Jose families can create a free Upwards account to receive personalized support from Upwards care managers, including finding suitable caregivers, scheduling facility tours, and securing quality childcare. Families increasingly rely on Family Childcare Homes as the most affordable, flexible yet quality childcare option available.

“Upwards is committed to building a stronger childcare ecosystem in San Jose,” said Jessa Santangelo, VP of Business Development and Community Impact at Upwards. “Upwards’ Boost program has successfully addressed childcare issues in communities across the country by providing vital technical and business support to small childcare providers. We’re eager to bring this solution to San Jose to make quality childcare accessible to all families.”

Since its launch in 2022, the Upwards Boost program has positively impacted childcare providers in nearly 20 municipalities across 6 states. By stabilizing and creating new childcare jobs, the program has helped providers increase gross revenue by 30% and expand childcare spots by 50%. This growth has been instrumental in maintaining childcare accessibility, with 97% of participating providers remaining open throughout the program year. In California alone, over 300 childcare providers in cities like Palo Alto, San Mateo, and Chula Vista are benefiting from the Upwards Boost program. Upwards continues expanding the program to more communities, including San Jose.

Childcare providers interested in the program can sign up and learn more about Upwards and Boost at upwards.com/provide-care/boost or contact Upwards at (323) 431-9223.

About the City of San José

With almost one million residents, San José is one of the safest, and most diverse cities in the United States. It is Northern California’s largest city and the 13th largest in the nation. Colloquially known as the Capital of Silicon Valley, San José’s transformation into a global innovation center has resulted in one of the nation’s highest concentrations of technology companies and expertise in the world.

About Upwards:

Upwards (formerly WeeCare) is a technology-driven care solutions company with a mission to make care accessible to all families and empower the caregivers who provide it. Upwards brings together families, care providers, employers, and governments to create new care avenues in real-time and utilizes a data-driven approach to enhance the supply and capacity of the care system. Upwards matches families with caregivers equipped to meet their unique needs and connects families with the resources they need to afford care, whether through government subsidies or workplace benefits. To learn more, visit upwards.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



press@upwards.com, (310) 438-5492