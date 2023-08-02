Uptiv Health Launches Hybrid, Whole-Person Infusion Care Addressing Unmet Needs of Patients Living With Chronic Diseases, Secures $7.5M in Seed Funding

Uptiv opens first location in Michigan combining patient app, state-of-the-art on-site experience and services to improve patient experience, support overall wellbeing and reduce cost of care

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uptiv Health today announced the launch of a new hybrid infusion care experience, providing a holistic approach to care that includes personalized in-person care and extends beyond the infusion center to support patients and improve outcomes via a consumer-friendly digital platform. Uptiv Health is in-network in Michigan, and its flagship infusion care center in Westland, Michigan is open for referrals. The center will hold its Grand Opening Event on August 30.

The infusion care market in the U.S. is estimated to be more than $100 billion with approximately 3.2 million patients served annually. Infusion therapy is becoming an increasing treatment option to help patients manage chronic illnesses such as cancer, cancer-related pain, hemophilia, immune deficiencies, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and more. Traditional infusion settings have been struggling to keep up with demand, while at-home infusion therapy presents its own challenges. The downstream effects are making an already arduous care journey with multiple visits harder and requiring patient trade-offs between quality, convenience and cost.

Uptiv Health aims to reshape the experience for millions of Americans who rely on specialty infusion treatments by bringing together the best of both worlds – quality, in-person infusion therapy with convenient, personalized virtual care management services. Uptiv Health is taking a patient-centric approach – offering appointments after working hours and convenient scheduling for patients, 24/7 access to health care staff via the Uptiv Health app, and additional services to reduce cost of care, improve patient experience and support patients’ overall wellbeing.

“Uptiv Health was founded on the fundamental principle that we are treating a whole person, not just administering infusion therapy and sending patients home until their next appointment,” said Torben Nielsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Uptiv Health. “With patients top of mind, we prioritize clinical excellence while providing an experience that focuses on comfort, incorporates overall well-being and extends beyond the four walls of our clinic – completely reimagining the infusion therapy experience for patients suffering from chronic illnesses.”

Uptiv Health is composed of an integrated team of experts and clinicians, including FNPs, RNs, nutritionists and behavioral health specialists. Patients experience the same highly qualified staff at Uptiv Health as they would encounter in hospital settings, with the additional benefit of receiving infusion therapy in a comfortable environment where patients are the complete focus. Uptiv Health offers private infusion suites, wifi, flat-screen TVs w/ access to streaming services, weekend availability and transparent upfront pricing.

The Uptiv Health app provides patients accessible virtual care: from onboarding and eliminating all paperwork to appointment scheduling to digital payments. Patients can also use the app to stay in touch with their care team and for symptom-tracking. For providers, the app yields data capture, ongoing disease scoring and assessment and other chronic care management services.

“There are immeasurable barriers to care for the over 3 million Americans annually who depend upon provider-administered therapies, which is compounded by the difficulties of coordinating complicated treatment plans,” said Brian Nyquist, MPH, CEO of the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) and Founder of Infusion Access Foundation (IAF). “NICA is dedicated to making sure community-based infusion centers continue to provide critical alternative sites of care for patients, improving access to affordable, quality care when they need it.”

Uptiv Health will accept Medicare, is in-network with many insurance providers including Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield, Priority Health, Aetna, Humana, United Healthcare and expects to announce more in-network health insurance coverage throughout the year. Uptiv Health is supported by a centralized, integrated platform powering referrals, workflow aggregation, EMR integration and data analytics to create a more seamless care journey for patients and our partners.

Uptiv is currently accepting referrals. The first Uptiv location will open in August at 36585 Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185, where the company will host its grand opening to the public on August 30. Uptiv expects to expand into additional markets in the near future. Providers and patients can reach out to info@uptivhealth.com with any questions. Visit www.uptivhealth.com/ or follow along on social media @uptiv-health to learn more.

Uptiv was built at Redesign Health by Torben Nielsen and the founding team, and has raised $7.5 million in seed funding. Uptiv will use this funding to expand its services and into additional markets in the near future.

About Uptiv

Uptiv Health is redefining infusion therapy for patients suffering from chronic conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and others. Treating the whole person, Uptiv Health offers a hybrid experience with comfortable, highly personalized in-person care, including services to support patients’ overall wellbeing, primary care physician referrals and a consumer-friendly digital platform. Via a user-friendly app, patients can onboard without paperwork, consult with their care team, schedule appointments, check-in, handle payments and monitor their symptoms. Uptiv Health accepts Medicare, is in-network with many health insurance plans in Michigan and provides completely transparent upfront pricing, at a substantially lower cost than traditional hospital infusion treatment centers.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a company that powers innovation in healthcare by empowering founders and developing technologies, tools, and insights that lower the barriers to change across the industry. Since 2018, fifty companies have been built at Redesign Health, impacting more than fourteen million lives across many aspects of the healthcare ecosystem, including cancer care, teleaudiology, COVID-19 testing, metabolic health, and more. To learn more, visit redesignhealth.com.

Contacts

Bethany Dufresne



Redesign Health



bethany.dufresne@redesignhealth.com