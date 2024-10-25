Uptiq Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Enterprise AI Platform Custom Built for Regulated Financial Services Industry

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uptiq, a leader in AI-driven financial solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new, vertically integrated Uptiq AI Workbench, designed to transform how banks, credit unions, and wealth management will deliver AI-First experiences to their clients.





Deployed in over 350 financial institutions including large, highly regulated financial services firms such as Focus Financial Partners, UPTIQ AI has processed over $1 billion in loans, proving its reliability and efficiency in the financial services sector.

Specifically, UPTIQ AI brings a library of pre-packaged agents to assist financial advisors and their support staff, loan officers, bankers, credit analysts, underwriters and back-office staff to assist in better client engagement, accessing portfolio and client profiles using natural language, writing deal memos, and automating innumerable tasks. Another salient feature of the UPTIQ platform is that it deploys seamlessly with current workflows and is already integrated with industry leading WealthTech (e.g. Orion) and BankTech platforms (e.g. Alkami, Q2).

Unlike many general-purpose large language models (LLMs) that suffer from hallucinations—producing incorrect or misleading outputs—Uptiq’s AI is built with reliability and accuracy at its core. UPTIQ’s AI Workbench is further enhanced by a proprietary Financial Data Gateway that connects with over 100 software that house enterprise data for FI’s clients, which delivers secure, compliant, and traceable outputs, ensuring that institutions in regulated financial sectors can confidently automate processes and deliver smarter, data-driven solutions.

“We are excited to bring a unique vertical AI Platform for the industry to deliver innovation at the speed of AI,” said Snehal Fulzele, CEO of Uptiq. “We recognize that the ever expanding universe of foundational Generative AI models, more traditional predictive AI models and age-old rules-based engine have to come together to deliver innovation for FIs in a compliant manner.”

Key Features of the Uptiq AI Platform:

AI Workbench for Customization : Tailored workflows allow financial institutions to automate complex back-office tasks, improving accuracy and reducing manual workloads.

: Tailored workflows allow financial institutions to automate complex back-office tasks, improving accuracy and reducing manual workloads. Reliable AI with No Hallucinations : Uptiq’s AI is built to avoid the common issues of LLMs, such as hallucinations, ensuring only accurate, verifiable outputs. This focus on precision and compliance guarantees that financial institutions can safely integrate AI into their operations.

: Uptiq’s AI is built to avoid the common issues of LLMs, such as hallucinations, ensuring only accurate, verifiable outputs. This focus on precision and compliance guarantees that financial institutions can safely integrate AI into their operations. Security and Compliance : With a focus on regulatory compliance and data security, the Uptiq AI Platform ensures traceability of AI outputs and full protection of sensitive financial data.

: With a focus on regulatory compliance and data security, the Uptiq AI Platform ensures traceability of AI outputs and full protection of sensitive financial data. Vertically Integrated: Our Platform is already integrated with leading digital banking providers, loan origination platforms and wealthtech platforms. Additionally, we connect with over 100 data sources across Banking, Custodial, Accounting, Payroll, eCommerce, CRM , ERP , Credit Bureaus and Tax categories to deliver accurate and live information in every single interaction with our AI agents.

About Uptiq:

Uptiq delivers an Enterprise AI Platform for Banking, Wealth Management, and Fintech industries. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with compliant solutions, Uptiq helps financial institutions modernize their services, enhance operational efficiency, and deepen client relationships. With a particular emphasis on delivering reliable, accurate AI outputs, Uptiq’s technology is designed to avoid common LLM pitfalls like hallucinations, making it a trusted partner for highly regulated industries.

After years of development and refinement, Uptiq has successfully processed over $1 billion in loans, proving the platform’s impact and reliability in handling complex financial transactions.

With over $25M in equity funding and a team of industry veterans, Uptiq is positioned at the forefront of the AI revolution in financial services.

About the CEO

Snehal Fulzele brings decades of experience in financial technology, having led initiatives that empower banks and wealth management firms to embrace innovative technology.

