UPTIQ Expands its Reach to 3,200 Advisors with Strategic Acquisition of Focus Treasury and Credit Solutions

Acquisition Combines High Tech and High Touch To Revolutionize Holistic Advisory Services





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UPTIQ, a pioneer in holistic wealth management solutions for the financial services industry, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Focus Treasury and Credit Solutions, LLC (“FTCS”), which was a wholly owned subsidiary of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Focus), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. This acquisition significantly enhances UPTIQ’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled technology by combining automation and digital/intuitive self-service with FTCS’s client-centric approach to delivering tailored cash and credit solutions to financial advisors. Following the closing of this transaction, FTCS will be renamed and rebranded as UPTIQ Treasury and Credit Solutions, LLC (“UTCS”), and Focus will become a shareholder in UPTIQ.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

High-Tech and High Touch. The acquisition combines high-tech and high touch, pairing UPTIQ’s state-of-the-art technology with UTCS’s specialized expertise and hands-on, client-centric approach. Enhanced Product Offering. The acquisition of UTCS allows UPTIQ to expand its product offering to include deposits, securities-backed loans and lines of credit, and brokered mortgages. Expanded Distribution. With a combined client base of more than 300 advisory firms – including more than 3,200 active financial advisors – and a lender network of more than 130 banks, credit unions and non-bank lenders, the acquisition gives UPTIQ immediate distribution.

“We are thrilled to welcome the team to the UPTIQ family. Their unique expertise and demonstrated experience curating tailored cash and credit solutions for financial advisors is the perfect complement to our existing suite of tech-enabled financial solutions. The acquisition offers our clients an unparalleled combination of tech and touch, giving them more ways to deliver financial flexibility to their clients,” said Snehal Fulzele, Founder and CEO of UPTIQ.

“We are excited to be expanding our relationship with UPTIQ,” said Eric Amar, Chief Growth Officer of Focus. “Merging the FTCS business into their platform creates a truly differentiated and powerful solution for our advisors and clients and the industry at large.”

The leadership teams of both companies are committed to a smooth transition that provides continuity of service for all existing clients. Furthermore, clients of FTCS can look forward to accessing a broader range of financial and technology solutions through UPTIQ.

About UPTIQ

Founded in 2022, UPTIQ modernizes holistic wealth management for financial advisors by expanding services beyond traditional investments. A client’s financial life consists of more than just their assets. UPTIQ gives financial advisors the ability to manage liabilities as strategically as assets and preserve their clients’ wealth while maintaining liquidity for life’s biggest goals. Developed by experienced fintech entrepreneurs, UPTIQ’s Advisor Lending platform enables advisors to connect their clients to a network of lenders who can fund virtually any liquidity need or risk profile. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), UPTIQ matches the right loan product and the right lender, and intelligently tailors pre-qualified credit solutions that deliver liquidity without disrupting the client’s investment strategy. For more information about UPTIQ and its groundbreaking holistic wealth management solutions, please visit uptiq.ai.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

