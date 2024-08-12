UptimeHealth and Darby Dental Supply Partner to Launch Darby Dispatch: Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Compliance for Dental Practices Nationwide

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UptimeHealth, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, is thrilled to introduce a strategic partnership with Darby Dental Supply, one of the largest dental distributors in the United States. This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing operational efficiencies and compliance management for dental practices nationwide and introduces customers to Darby Dispatch – the latest installment in Darby’s growing suite of practice solutions.









Darby Dispatch, Powered by UptimeHealth, will connect dental practices nationwide with cutting-edge software solutions and equipment repair services. Through this collaboration, UptimeHealth and Darby will help support practices in managing the equipment lifecycle, tracking service requests through a streamlined work-order system, ensuring compliance, and optimizing operational workflow. This integration ensures that service technicians are dispatched efficiently and maintenance issues are resolved promptly, reducing downtime and increasing the reliability of dental practice operations.

Transforming Dental Practice Management with Technology

“UptimeHealth is dedicated to simplifying complex operations for healthcare providers with our technology,” said Jinesh Patel, CEO and Co-Founder at UptimeHealth. “Our partnership with Darby allows us to extend our reach and impact, bringing our advanced equipment management and compliance solutions to a wider audience. Together, we are setting new standards in the industry, empowering dental practices to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.”

Darby, with its longstanding history of excellence in the dental supply industry, is equally excited about the potential of this partnership.

“At Darby, we are committed to optimizing every aspect of our customers’ businesses through solutions that boost efficiency, enhance operations, and drive revenue,” said Frank Massino, President, Darby Group Companies. “We’re thrilled to add UptimeHealth to our suite of offerings and, together, provide customers with exceptional dental equipment repair services and the opportunity to focus on preventative maintenance.”

Key Features and Benefits of the Partnership:

Access to highly skilled service technicians who ensure efficient resolution of equipment issues, minimizing downtime for your practice.

Automated tracking and management tools to streamline the maintenance and repair of dental equipment.

Compliance solutions that keep dental practices ahead of regulatory requirements, reducing risks and penalties.

Data-driven insights that help practices make informed decisions to improve operational efficiency and patient service.

About UptimeHealth

UptimeHealth, a leader in healthcare technology, specializes in improving the efficiency and reliability of medical equipment management. Through its comprehensive suite of solutions, UptimeHealth helps healthcare providers streamline compliance and maintenance, allowing them to focus on delivering superior patient care. UptimeHealth’s innovative approach is setting new standards in healthcare, ensuring equipment reliability and compliance with ease. For more information, visit UptimeHealth at www.uptimehealth.com.

About Darby Dental Supply

Darby Dental Supply is where supplies meet solutions – for 75 years and counting. Darby provides dental practices of all sizes with convenient access to more than 50,000 products as well as technology services, equipment repair, a full line of private label products, and dedicated glove, specialty, and capital equipment divisions.

Darby began in 1947 as a single mail-order catalog in Brooklyn and has become one of the largest dental distributors in the United States, shipping over one million orders each year while never losing sight of what matters most – their customers. In celebration of the company’s 75th anniversary, Darby is thanking customers for their loyalty and support with special incentives throughout the year.

Darby focuses not only on improving dental practices nationwide but improving communities as a whole. Through purposeful investments and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Darby is committed to making a positive environmental and social impact on the world for generations to come. For more information, please visit darby.com.

