UpTime Solutions Names Matthew Knuth as Director of Reliability Solutions

25-Year Industry Veteran to Lead Market Education and Awareness for Wireless Condition Monitoring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UpTime Solutions, a leader in wireless condition monitoring solutions, today announced Matthew Knuth as Director of Reliability Solutions. With more than 25 years of experience in condition monitoring and reliability engineering, Knuth will play a key role in expanding UpTime Solutions’ industry presence, educating the market and enhancing the company’s predictive maintenance technology.

Knuth joins the company at a pivotal time, as McKinsey projects IoT could create up to $12.6 trillion in economic value by 2030, with industrial applications playing a major role. For two decades, UpTime Solutions has consistently set industry benchmarks — from delivering the world’s first wireless sensor with ultrasonic, vibration and temperature detection to implementing the largest single-site wireless condition monitoring installation.

“Matthew is an outstanding leader who not only understands the technology but also knows how to connect with customers and drive real change,” said Russell Beard, Chief Executive Officer at UpTime Solutions. “His expertise combined with his passion for education make him the right leader to help us expand our reach and lead important conversations around predictive maintenance and reliability.”

A recognized industry thought leader, Knuth holds CAT III VA, Level III MLA, and CRL, CMRP, and CMRT certifications. He brings a unique blend of business development leadership experience and hands-on engineering expertise, having previously served on the development team at SPM Instruments and in condition monitoring at L&S Electric. His expertise spans change management, cross-functional collaboration and integrating technology with frontline teams to create scalable reliability programs.

“It’s not just about the technology — it’s about implementation, education and breaking down silos,” Knuth said. “UpTime Solutions’ solutions are simple, effective and scalable — whether a company is tracking 50 assets or more than 20,000. That’s why I’m excited to join this team and help more organizations build strong reliability programs.”

About UpTime Solutions

UpTime Solutions provides advanced wireless condition monitoring solutions that help businesses eliminate unplanned downtime and improve operational efficiency. With over 20 years of expertise, UpTime Solutions combines rugged, industry-proven sensors with intelligent software to deliver actionable insights for maintenance and operations teams.

Serving industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and mining, UpTime Solutions offers scalable technology built to perform in demanding environments. Their commitment to results and partnership ensures businesses can stay productive, minimize disruptions, and protect their bottom line.

For more information, visit www.uptimecm.com.

