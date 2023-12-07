Upstreman’s Christmas Sale on Mini Fridges Transforms Spaces with Festive Magic

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–‘Tis the season of joy, and Upstreman is bringing the festive cheer with dazzling Christmas discounts that will light up your living spaces. If you have been eyeing a mini fridge that seamlessly combines functionality with savings, rejoice! Upstreman is unwrapping a festive array of discounts, with savings of up to 23% on its popular mini fridge models, including the renowned #1 best-seller on Amazon. The festivities kick off early, from December 1 to 20, ensuring you have ample time to elevate your living spaces with high-quality mini fridges that boast rave reviews on Amazon.









Upstreman BR321 Mini Fridge (Single Door): Embrace the enchantment of Christmas with the Upstreman BR321 Mini Fridge – a festive marvel that combines compact design with spacious convenience. This single-door gem, measuring 18.7” x 17.4” x 33.1” exudes holiday magic with a 3.2 Cu.ft capacity, including a freezer, making it perfect for dorms, offices, bedrooms, RVs, and garages. Unwrap the joy of efficiency with a design that allows you to grab ice cubes and drinks in one delightful step, offering more capacity than double-door counterparts of the same size. The adjustable thermostat, ranging from 33.8° F to 46.4° F, lets you set the perfect temperature for your holiday treats. Save on electricity bills and spread quiet cheer with energy-efficient operation at an estimated 0.5 kWh per day and a working noise of just 38 dB – as serene as a quiet rural area. Experience the magic of freshness with a crisper drawer for your greens and fruits, while removable shelves provide customizable storage perfect for your festive feast. This #1 best-seller on Amazon, adorned with thousands of 5-star ratings, is available at a fantastic Christmas discount.

Upstreman FR17 Mini Fridge (Single Door): When you simply lay your eyes on the Upstreman FR17 Mini Fridge, prepare your holiday spirits to be instantly elevated. This mini fridge is a compact marvel measuring 18.9” x 17.7” x 19.3”, offering 1.7 Cu.Ft that effortlessly blends into any festive setting, from apartments to dorms, offices, bedrooms, and RVs. With adjustable temperatures ranging from 33.8° F to 46.4° F, this mini fridge provides five variable settings for your seasonal delights. Featuring a convenient compact freezer, it ensures the freshness of your festive feasts. Operating at a soothing 38 dB, this fridge brings tranquility and chilly cheer to your bedroom, office, kitchen, or study. Embrace eco-friendly festivities with an estimated daily cost of 0.5 kWh, and the refrigerant R600a contributes to a greener planet. Upstreman guarantees one year of quality and service as a hassle-free service gift, ensuring your satisfaction throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Upstreman BD321 Mini Fridge (Double Door): With the Upstreman BD321, celebrate the season with its compact charm – a festive delight for personal spaces. Measuring 17.9” x 19.7” x 34.1”, this mini fridge with freezer offers 2.2 Cu.Ft cooler and 1 Cu.Ft freezer compartments, ideal for dorms, offices, and bedrooms. With 5 adjustable temperatures, LED light, removable shelves, and a crisper drawer, it ensures customizable storage and freshness for holiday treats. Energy-efficient and quiet, with a working noise of 38 dB, this mini fridge transforms into a festive guardian with an estimated cost as low as $0.1 per day. It comes with an ice tray, a defrost tool, and customizable features like reversible doors, adjustable balancing legs, and removable door seals, making it the perfect holiday companion for compact convenience and festive enchantment.

But the festive joy doesn’t stop at discounts. Upstreman’s mini-fridges come with features like adjustable thermostats, energy-efficient operation, quiet performance, and customizable interior designs. It’s the perfect blend of superior functionality and unbeatable Christmas savings. So, make your Christmas merrier with Upstreman’s festive extravaganza. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or living in a small apartment, Upstreman has the perfect mini fridge to suit your needs. Don’t let this Christmas opportunity pass you by because the Upstreman Christmas Extravaganza is here to make your life cooler and more convenient!

About Upstreman

Upstreman, a pioneering brand in the realm of compact refrigeration, has secured its position as the industry leader, claiming the coveted #1 spot on Amazon’s best-selling list for mini-fridges. Born from a vision to address the need for high-quality mini-fridges tailored to dormitories, offices, and apartments, Upstreman stands as a symbol of unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, care, and innovation. Grounded in the belief that ‘home’ should be a sanctuary for the heart, Upstreman’s range of mini-fridges offers features such as adjustable thermostats, energy-efficient design, and customizable storage solutions, all designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. With a reputation for excellence, Upstreman continues to redefine the landscape of compact refrigeration, delivering products that elevate the quality of life in homes, offices, and dorms nationwide.

Contacts

