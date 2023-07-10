Uprite Services Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses

Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

Uprite Services has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.





For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Uprite Services to the 2023 MSP 501.

“This is our fifth consecutive MSP 501 award. Once again, we appreciate being recognized as a market leader in our industry,” said Stephen Sweeney, President, Uprite Services. “Receiving an MSP 501 award reflects the hard work and dedication of the Uprite team, who make the Uprite Way a reality for our clients every day. Building a great MSP is not easy, and I congratulate the other award recipients.”

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

“The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The MSP 501 ranking doesn’t award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”

Background

The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

About Uprite Services

Uprite is an award-winning managed IT services provider delivering Technology for Texas. We follow The Uprite Way to keep our clients operationally productive, secure from risks and threats, and proactively using technology to improve business results. We provide the technology solutions that growing businesses need to be world-class. Uprite specializes in 24/7 local support, managed IT services, managed cybersecurity defense, managed phone and cloud solutions, Microsoft integrations (Azure, Office 365), and hardware procurement. For over 20 years, Uprite has made IT easy and helped clients leverage technology for competitive advantage.

