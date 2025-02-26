Uprite Services Named to CRN’s 2025 Pioneer 250 List for Excellence in Managed IT Services

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uprite Services, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, has been named to CRN’s 2025 Pioneer 250 List, a prestigious recognition of the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) dedicated to transforming business technology with forward-thinking solutions.

CRN’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List highlights technology providers and IT consultants whose innovative approach to managed services is reshaping the industry. The Pioneer 250 category specifically honors MSPs that excel in delivering exceptional IT services to small and midsize businesses (SMBs), a recognition that reflects Uprite Services’ deep commitment to helping businesses in Texas modernize their IT infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve operational efficiency.

"Being recognized on CRN’s 2025 Managed Service Provider 500 list, and specifically in the MSP Pioneer 250, is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to serving small and mid-market businesses, non-profits, and municipalities across Texas. At Uprite Services, we pride ourselves on being a trusted partner for technology modernization, ensuring our clients are more productive, secure, and confident in their cloud and IT infrastructure. This recognition fuels our continued passion for delivering the right solutions and doing things the right way—The Uprite Way."

— Stephen Sweeney, CEO of Uprite Services

With a proactive approach to managed IT services, cybersecurity, IT compliance, and cloud solutions, Uprite Services helps businesses in Texas stay ahead in today’s evolving technology landscape.

About Uprite Services

Uprite Services is a Texas-based Managed IT and Cybersecurity Provider, helping businesses streamline technology, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency. With a focus on long-term partnerships and client success, Uprite delivers business-driven IT solutions that reduce risk and drive growth.

For more information, visit www.uprite.com.

