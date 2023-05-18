Uprite Services Achieves SOC 2® Type 1 Certification With Assure Professional

Uprite’s SOC 2 Compliance Ensures Client Data Is Secure

Uprite Services has undergone an examination of its internal controls conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the AICPA for the reporting standard SOC 2 Type 1. Assure Professional, a provider of compliance audits, conducted a thorough review of Uprite's security policies, operations, and practices and successfully confirmed that Uprite's standards were in total compliance with SOC 2 security standards for the confidentiality of client data. Uprite now proudly holds a SOC 2 Type 1 Certification courtesy of Assure Professional.





“The Uprite Way #2 is ‘Keep both Uprite and our clients secure.’ SOC 2 certification is yet another demonstration of Uprite’s commitment to the security of our clients. I appreciate our team striving for excellence,” says Stephen Sweeney, President, Uprite Services.

Uprite Services will continue to uphold its SOC 2 certification and maintain its security standards by renewing its certification annually. Learn how Uprite can secure your Texas business by visiting: https://www.uprite.com/cybersecurity.

About Uprite Services:

Uprite Services is an award-winning MSP providing managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and managed phone solutions to Texas businesses. Our skilled team of tenured technicians makes IT easy, handling each ticket the Uprite way: with unparalleled compassion and professionalism. The Uprite team is grounded in our corporate values: Humility, Passion, Unity, Servanthood and Thankfulness. Our technicians take pride in helping our clients improve their productivity and achieve their goals by strengthening and securing their tech infrastructure.

As a growing business working with other small growing businesses for over 20 years, we have designed our services to be scalable and to provide everything your growing SMB needs. We help businesses of all sizes from all industries achieve long-term success through our proactive business technology road-mapping process.

