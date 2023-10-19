Home Business Wire Upland Software to Release Q3 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2023
Upland Software to Release Q3 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 800-8770 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (646) 307-1953 (recommended for participants outside North America, standard international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use conference ID 6485253 to join the call.


Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Hill 512-960-1031

investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

