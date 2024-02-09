Home Business Wire Upland Software to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results...
Upland Software to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 after market close on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 672-2415 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (646) 307-1952 (recommended for participants outside North America, standard international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use conference ID 8422976 to join the call.

Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland’s powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Hill

512-960-1031

investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

Media Contact:
Lloyd Berry

512-960-1010

media@uplandsoftware.com

