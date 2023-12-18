Upland Software Secures 40+ Badges in G2’s Winter 2024 Market Reports

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) is proud to announce that it earned 44 badges in G2’s Winter 2024 market reports across a variety of products. Specifically, the company’s knowledge management solutions, Upland RightAnswers and Upland Panviva, secured several “Leader” and “High Performer” badges respectively. Upland Qvidian, a proposal management and response software, received all “Leader” badges, while robust digital marketing products, Upland Adestra and Upland Second Street, garnered various recognitions.
“Upland remains dedicated to our customers and enabling them to drive results with our proven cloud software solutions,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. “Business needs constantly change to meet industry requirements, and our aim is to continue evolving to address those needs for our users. We are excited to secure these badges, which reflect the innovation of our team members in helping businesses work smarter.”
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Adestra:
- High Performer – United Kingdom Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing
ComSci:
- High Performer – Mid-Market Asia Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management
- High Performer – India Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management
- High Performer – Mid-Market Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management
- High Performer – Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management
- High Performer – Asia Regional Grid Report for Enterprise IT Management
Kapost:
- Fastest Implementation – Enterprise Implementation Index for Content Creation
Panviva:
- Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base
- Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for Knowledge Base
- Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management
- Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Base
- Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Management
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Customer Self-Service
PSA:
- High Performer – Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation
Qvidian:
- Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Proposal
- Leader – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Proposal
- Leader – Americas Regional Grid Report for Proposal
- Leader – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Proposal
- Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Proposal
RightAnswers:
- High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Management
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
Second Street:
- Leader – Grid Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Americas Regional Grid Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
- Leader – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
- Leader – Grid Report for Lead Capture
- Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Sweepstakes
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Sweepstakes
- High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing
- Best Results – Small-Business Results Index for Sweepstakes
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Results Index for Sweepstakes
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Sweepstakes
- Easiest To Do Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture
- Easiest Admin – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture
- Best Usability – Usability Index for Sweepstakes
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
About Upland Software
Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the “last mile” plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
