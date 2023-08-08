Upland Panviva Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Panviva and Genesys Customer Experience Platform offering to deliver omnichannel knowledge for highly regulated industries

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) today, announced that Panviva, the omnichannel knowledge platform built for highly regulated industries, is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry®, the industry’s largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.





“ We are thrilled to be part of the Genesys AppFoundry ecosystem allowing Genesys Cloud CX customers to leverage Panviva’s powerful knowledge management capabilities,” said Keith Berg, SVP and General Manager of Contact Center Productivity solutions at Upland. “ This partnership will simplify and improve our customers’ ability to deliver seamless cross-channel support to meet the increasing consumer expectation that they should be able to easily move between support channels and receive consistent help.”

The Genesys plus Panviva partnership allows customers to benefit from faster and easier service through embedded knowledge, providing instant visibility of customer interactions. This leads to reduced handling time, increased first call resolution, lower costs, and improved operational efficiencies by sharing knowledge across channels. Additionally, Panviva’s “guide on the side” feature enables quicker training and competency attainment for customer support agents.

Panviva’s integration/application is now available with Genesys Cloud CX™, an all-in-one, composable CCaaS and employee experience solution. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

As a Premium App on Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Panviva subscriptions included on their Genesys invoice thereby simplifying vendor management.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Panviva’s Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit our AppFoundry listing.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the “last mile” plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

