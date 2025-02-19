Upland Panviva Launches Sidekick, An AI-Powered Agent Assistant

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced that Upland Panviva has launched Sidekick, a modern way to deliver compliant and contextualized knowledge to agents, the superheroes of contact centers.

As a trusted leader in highly regulated industries, Panviva delivers next-generation, AI-powered guidance for complex and compliance-driven organizations. Panviva offers flexible solutions that meet customers’ omnichannel needs, such as integrations with chatbots, AI agents, and CRMs. With the power of GenAI curation that is approved by business experts, organizations can deliver real-time recommendations when agents and customers need it most.

" At Upland, our vision centers around prioritizing success through tailored expertise and a relentless commitment to technology advancements. As AI reshapes contact center operations, robust knowledge management has become the cornerstone of immediacy while maintaining accuracy and compliance,” said Sean Coleman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Knowledge and Contact Center Management solutions at Upland Software. “ For over two decades, Panviva has been the backbone of driving compliance for contact centers across highly regulated industries like healthcare, utilities, and banking. Now, we're evolving to help these same customers harness the power of AI with governed knowledge management."

As an out-of-the-box assistant, Panviva Sidekick allows agents to seamlessly utilize the power of AI search and spend more time listening to customers, providing critical real-time guidance that instantly improves customer experience. Sidekick’s capabilities include the following:

AI Search: Sophisticated, cutting-edge search that bridges Panviva Sidekick and your team’s existing knowledge

Sophisticated, cutting-edge search that bridges Panviva Sidekick and your team’s existing knowledge Smart Snippets: AI-generated summarized snippets from Panviva’s curation platform, Digital Orchestrator

AI-generated summarized snippets from Panviva’s curation platform, Digital Orchestrator Sleek Interface: Easy-to-use browser extension created with the modern agents’ needs top of mind

“ As technology and the speed of information evolve, customers demand immediate, personalized interactions,” said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager of Enterprise Content at IDC. “ Answers can arrive in real time, but multiple sources, lengthy documents, or complex procedures can slow down the process, frustrating both customers and agents. GenAI tools can automatically generate concise, dynamic summaries or snippets from the trusted knowledge base."

Building on Panviva’s 20+ years of knowledge management expertise, Panviva Sidekick solidifies the product’s impact on the next generation of agent guidance by utilizing Smart Snippets and AI search. Panviva Sidekick is channel-specific, audience-specific, and dynamic, helping customers add tags to capture competency and enabling faceted results to change based on the metadata added.

