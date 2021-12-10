UpCounsel Raises $3.9M from Retail Investors, Makes History as Wefunder’s Highest Regulation Crowdfund for Female CEO

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UpCounsel, the leading online marketplace connecting businesses with experienced independent attorneys, made history yesterday. UpCounsel CEO KJ Erickson, a 4-time founder and Y Combinator, Stanford and Oxford Alumna, became the first female CEO to raise over $3.9M in a Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, the most popular retail investor platform in the United States.

The original iteration of UpCounsel announced it was shutting down in February of 2020 despite serving millions of users and enterprise clients like Postmates, Hotel Tonight, and Airbnb. A few of UpCounsel’s biggest fans and customers heard the news and took action. Enduring Ventures acquired the company and installed new leadership, including CEO KJ Erickson, and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Drobot, former Vice President of Sales at Atrium. Under new leadership, UpCounsel achieved profitability, tripled revenues, and saved users over $12M in legal fees. It is a Silicon Valley turnaround story for the ages.

UpCounsel has hit impressive milestones on its unprecedented growth trajectory. The company shows no signs of slowing down and plans to release a new suite of subscription products for startups and attorneys in 2022. With this fresh injection of capital, UpCounsel is strongly positioned to disrupt the legal technology industry, creating Legal You Can Love.

About UpCounsel

UpCounsel is an online legal marketplace connecting businesses with experienced independent attorneys. The company makes hiring world-class attorneys easy, fast, and affordable.

