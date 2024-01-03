Upbound’s Platform for Platform Teams Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Cloud-native managed control planes delivered by Upbound bring Crossplane to enterprises in the AWS Marketplace ecosystem

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upbound, the control plane company behind the popular open source project Crossplane, announced its flagship product is now available in the AWS Marketplace. AWS customers have direct access to the Upbound cloud-native platform through the marketplace. They are empowered to build, deploy and manage cloud services from a single point of control using Upbound to manage Crossplane control planes. With Upbound’s managed control plane technology, platform teams can deploy faster, increase developer velocity, and avoid configuration drift.





Purchasing Upbound through AWS Marketplace benefits platform teams using existing AWS accounts and budgets. They can accelerate platform projects and strategic cloud migration objectives.

Upbound delivers a unified way to manage cloud-native infrastructure, improving consistency and abstracting complexity while meeting compliance, policy and security needs. With Upbound, AWS customers can power their own internal development platforms (IDPs) with shared services for a wide range of workloads. Upbound delivers:

Scalable Managed Control Planes : Deploy and manage Crossplane control planes at scale with Upbound managing the underlying infrastructure and auto-scaling control planes with platforms optimally supported.

: Deploy and manage Crossplane control planes at scale with Upbound managing the underlying infrastructure and auto-scaling control planes with platforms optimally supported. Declarative APIs : Harness the power of Kubernetes-style declarative APIs to create new managed control planes.

: Harness the power of Kubernetes-style declarative APIs to create new managed control planes. Run Everywhere : With Upbound-managed and self-hosted options, managed control planes cater to businesses with rigorous compliance and data sovereignty requirements.

: With Upbound-managed and self-hosted options, managed control planes cater to businesses with rigorous compliance and data sovereignty requirements. Comprehensive Console: Platform builders can view control plane usage, manage operations, debug API calls passing through users’ control planes, and integrate with logging and monitoring solutions. Developers get a self-service experience that accelerates their work pace.

“AWS Marketplace is a gateway for platform teams to harness the full potential of cloud, especially through the vibrant ecosystem of cloud-native technology. Now companies can get Upbound and Crossplane for their platforms easily through the Marketplace,” said Tom Anthony, vice president of global sales and customer success at Upbound.

Discover Upbound, the easiest place to build, deploy, and manage cloud platforms using control planes, in the AWS Marketplace.

About Upbound

Upbound is democratizing the best-kept secret in cloud computing — the control plane. By leveraging custom APIs, cloud engineers are no longer hindered by configuration drift, multiplying workspaces and frustrated developers. With Upbound, platform engineers get centralized control, governance, and stability and developers get the freedom of self-service.

Upbound is the creator and maintainer of the popular open source project Crossplane, a framework for building cloud-native control planes. The company is a Series B startup and has raised $69M in total funding. Upbound’s backers include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Altimeter Capital and Intel Capital. For more information, visit upbound.io.

