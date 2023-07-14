<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Upbound Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upbound Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Upbound”) (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands that include Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market open on August 3, 2023, followed by a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.


Interested parties can access the conference call by phone via this link (registration link), where the dial-in details will be provided. A live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.upbound.com. A replay will be available beginning August 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Upbound Group, Inc.

Brendan Metrano

VP, Investor Relations

972-801-1280

brendan.metrano@upbound.com

