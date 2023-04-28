Upbound Group, Inc. Announces Investor Day on May 24, 2023

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upbound Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Upbound”) (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York City.

The event will feature presentations from senior leadership highlighting the Company’s strong underlying fundamentals, progress since the transformational acquisition of Acima Holdings in February 2021 and go-forward strategy.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 am (ET) and conclude at 1:00 pm (ET). A live webcast will be available through the investor relations website at https://investor.upbound.com. If you are interested in attending in-person, contact Brendan Metrano, Vice President, Investor Relations.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and strategy and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” “maintain,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “confident,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that our management has made in light of its experience and its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to the material and adverse differences between actual and anticipated results include, but are not limited to, risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated by reports on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed thereafter. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not undertake to, publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

