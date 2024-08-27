unWired Broadband Begins NextGen Fiber Installations in Coalinga, CA

COALINGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fiber—unWired Broadband, a leading high-speed internet provider in California, announced today it has begun connecting customers to its state-of-the-art NextGen Fiber Internet network in Coalinga, CA. This $11 million project is delivering internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps and beyond to the entire City of Coalinga, totaling over 4,874 addresses.









unWired announced their NextGen Fiber project with a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2024. Since the groundbreaking, their crews have been laying fiber throughout the city. Their efforts have resulted in a rapid expansion of the network, allowing them to install their first customers on August 26.

Based in Fresno, unWired has been in the business of connecting underserved communities since 2003. Their robust fixed wireless internet network has deployed over 200 towers across 16 counties in California, with two towers already serving Coalinga. unWired is utilizing their NextGen Fiber technology in Coalinga to provide symmetrical speeds, unlimited data, and unmatched reliability. Businesses, along with multi-family dwellings, can work with our NextGen Fiber enterprise team to design a custom plan that fits their specific needs.

unWired is thrilled to bridge the digital divide in Coalinga, a city that has never had access to cable or fiber Internet. “ We know that we’re not just increasing bandwidth, we’re creating long-term economic opportunities that will benefit residents and businesses for years to come,” said Peter Sorensen, CEO of unWired Broadband. “ unWired is proud to be part of building a brighter, more prosperous Coalinga.”

Coalinga is just the first of many communities where unWired hopes to deploy their NextGen Fiber technology. The company plans to roll out 1 Gig fiber internet to additional cities in the region in the coming months.

To find out more about unWired’s NextGen Fiber internet, you can visit getnextgenfiber.com.

About unWired Broadband

unWired Broadband is the leading internet provider for rural and underserved areas in Central and Northern California. Their network includes over 200 towers connecting communities that have been ignored by cable and fiber internet providers. Since their inception in 2003, they have expanded their connectivity suite to also include redundancy solutions, a data center and most recently, fiber internet.

