Unveiling mimik ai: Connecting the Dots for Hybrid Edge AI

mimik, a pioneer in Hybrid Edge Cloud Computing, is thrilled to announce the launch of mimik ai, a groundbreaking universal operating environment that accelerates the integration of intelligent agents into solutions by bringing advanced capabilities directly to endpoint devices and computing nodes. mimik ai allows AI agents to run on any computing node, enabling them to discover, interact, and collaborate seamlessly—offline-first, with support for multi-cloud and multi-LLM environments. With mimik ai, the future of intelligent solutions, AI agents and workflows is not just on the horizon—it's already here.









mimik ai introduces a cloud-native operating environment featuring a generative AI runtime and a comprehensive suite of on-device microservices. This transformative solution redefines how AI is utilized by OEMs, AI model providers, and developers across all applications and market segments.

“Our goal with mimik ai is to empower enterprises and developers to achieve their business and development objectives securely, efficiently, and rapidly,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO of mimik. “AI and Automation are breaking down the siloed apps into collaborative solutions. mimik ai offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling businesses to grow profitably while maintaining full control over their data and operations. This launch represents a significant shift in accelerating the industry, paving the way for OEMs, AI model providers, and developers to lead in deployment of next-generation intelligent solutions.”

Key Features of mimik ai:

Offline-First: Reduce costs and cloud dependency, improve energy efficiency, and enhance sustainability by accessing the cloud only when necessary.

Enhanced Security/Data Privacy: On-device data processing ensures secure transactions directly from the endpoint device.

On-Device API : Industry-standard, easy to interface, with the fastest integration and interoperability.

Multi-Cloud and Multi-AI Support: Agnostic, flexible, and expandable to meet various industry needs.

AI-to-AI Communication: Increases response quality and value with multi-AI support, enabling seamless interaction between different AI models.

Zero-Config Service Mesh : Facilitates ad hoc node discovery, eliminates IT configuration costs, and offers a plug-and-play approach for rapid deployment.

“We are thrilled to introduce mimik ai to the market,” added Sam Miri, CRO at mimik. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that not only meets the current needs of our customers, but also anticipates the future demands of the rapidly evolving AI landscape. With mimik ai, we are empowering businesses to harness the full potential of AI directly at the computing nodes.”

mimik ai delivers a versatile and powerful solution to meet the growing demand for hybrid edge AI capabilities across all industries and application, such as enterprise, IoT, Smart City, Software Defined Vehicle Automotive, Offshore and fleet operation, healthcare and any generic native app development. It enhances real-time decision-making, on-device processing, and data privacy while enabling seamless collaboration and efficiency across all applications —unleashing a seamless hybrid edge intelligence.

To learn more about mimik ai product, visit https://mimik.com and https://developer.mimik.com, and download mimOE.ai to start your design. Request a demo or contact our sales team today. Experience the future of AI integration with mimik ai.

About mimik

mimik is a pioneer in hybrid edge cloud (HEC) computing, empowering industries with advanced hybrid edge AI capabilities on any computing node including endpoint devices such as smartphones and IoT devices. Our flagship product, mimik ai, is a universal cloud-native operating environment for hybrid edge AI agents, enabling offline-first operation with ad hoc discovery with multi-cloud, and multi-LLM support for seamless on-device processing, real-time decision-making, and enhanced data privacy. OEMs, AI model providers, and developers can accelerate their success and bring intelligent solutions faster to the market.

