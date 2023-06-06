Untether AI Joins MLCommons to Help Accelerate Innovation in the AI Ecosystem

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Untether AI®, the leader in energy-centric AI inference acceleration, today announced that it has joined MLCommons®, an AI industry engineering consortium created to accelerate machine learning innovation. Untether AI has long recognized and worked with the group’s widely acknowledged MLPerf benchmarks. With its membership, Untether AI is excited to contribute to MLCommons’ work in sharing state-of-the-art datasets and best practices for ML development. MLCommons’ MLPerf benchmarks provide the industry a fair and balanced accounting of the strengths and weaknesses of AI compute architectures. These benchmarks, widely embraced by ML developers, represent a variety of artificial intelligence workloads, from recommendation engines and vision networks to transformers. Untether AI’s energy-centric AI acceleration solution supports these types of neural network architectures.

“We have been focused on providing benchmark information for our customers, and have performed hundreds of benchmarks to date,” said Arun Iyengar, CEO of Untether AI. “Thanks to our growth, we have now reached a stage where we can continue to leverage these benchmarks to drive our customers’ success, but we can also contribute to the AI community at the same time. We at Untether AI firmly believe that the growth of any transformative application space requires a robust ecosystem.”

“MLCommons is delighted to welcome Untether AI into our consortium,” said David Kanter, Executive Director of MLCommons. “Untether AI’s unique energy-centric compute architecture provides a compelling direction, and we are excited to see the results in the industry standard MLPerf benchmarks.”

About Untether AI

Untether AI® provides energy-centric AI inference acceleration from the edge to the cloud, supporting any type of neural network model. With its at-memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional CPUs and GPUs, resulting in high-performance, low-latency neural network inference acceleration without sacrificing accuracy. Untether AI embodies its technology in runAI® and speedAI™ devices, tsunAImi® acceleration cards, and its imAIgine® Software Development Kit. Founded in Toronto in 2018, Untether AI is funded by CPPIB, GM Ventures, Intel Capital, Radical Ventures, and Tracker Capital. www.untether.ai.

About MLCommons

MLCommons is an open engineering consortium with a mission to benefit society by accelerating innovation in machine learning. The foundation for MLCommons began with the MLPerf benchmark in 2018, which rapidly scaled as a set of industry metrics to measure machine learning performance and promote transparency of machine learning techniques. In collaboration with its 50+ founding partners – global technology providers, academics, and researchers, MLCommons is focused on collaborative engineering work that builds tools for the entire machine learning industry through benchmarks and metrics, public datasets and best practices.

