Untether AI and J-Squared Unveil Groundbreaking AI-Enabled Rugged PC Chassis at AUSA

Demonstration showcases Untether AI’s optimized YOLO network running on tsunAImi accelerator cards

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Untether AI®, the leader in energy-centric AI acceleration technology, in partnership with J-Squared Technologies, renowned for their ruggedized computer systems, today announced the availability of an AI-powered object detection solution at the AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exhibition in Huntsville, AL. This technology showcases the integration of Untether AI’s tsunAImi® tsn200 inference accelerator card within J-Squared Technologies rugged Vanguard 2U rackmount server, showcasing counter-drone detection for both commercial applications and defense sectors.





This joint computer vision application showcases an Untether AI optimized “You-only-look-once” (YOLO) neural network, trained by J-Squared Technologies for counter-drone detection, running in their ruggedized hardware. This partnership delivers both companies’ commitment to deploying AI compute and operational efficiency in high-reliability applications.

“J-Squared Technologies is proud to partner with Untether AI to deliver a solution that meets the rigorous demands of both defense and commercial applications,” said Andrew Woollard, Chief Technical Officer at J-Squared Technologies. “Our SWAP-C optimized systems designed to withstand harsh environments combined with Untether AI’s energy efficient AI acceleration, provide unmatched operational durability, computational capabilities, and AI performance per Watt.”

“Our collaboration with J-Squared Technologies marks a significant milestone in the deployment of AI technologies in the field of defense and commercial airspace safety,” said Bob Beachler, Vice President of Product at Untether AI. “By combining our energy efficient AI acceleration technology with J-Squared Technologies, we’re not only enhancing counter-drone capabilities but also setting the benchmark for high-reliability AI deployment at the tactical edge.”

The AI-enabled demonstration detects, and tracks unmanned aerial threats through advanced machine learning algorithms, offering a robust detection against increasing drone-related security challenges. This application extends beyond military use, providing commercial airports and critical infrastructure with a state-of-the-art tool to ensure airspace security and public safety.

Untether AI will be exhibiting at the upcoming The AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exhibition, March 26 – 28, 2024. Attendees are invited to view the demonstration at the Untether AI booth #2132, where Untether AI and J-Squared Technologies experts will be available to discuss the technology’s applications and benefits in detail. For more information, visit www.untether.ai and www.jsquared.com.

About Untether AI

Untether AI® provides energy-centric AI inference acceleration from the edge to the cloud, supporting any type of neural network model. With its at-memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional CPUs and GPUs, resulting in high-performance, low-latency neural network inference acceleration without sacrificing accuracy. Untether AI embodies its technology in runAI® and speedAI® devices, tsunAImi® acceleration cards, and its imAIgine® Software Development Kit. Founded in Toronto in 2018, Untether AI is funded by CPPIB, GM Ventures, Intel Capital, Radical Ventures, and Tracker Capital. More information can be found at www.untether.ai.

About J-Squared

J-Squared Technologies Inc. has over 30 years of experience supporting and supplying the North American electronics marketplace. Each of our divisions offers specific skills and services to address our customers’ product lifecycle requirements; from conceptualization, design, build and test to long-term in-service product support. Our core principle to exceed customer expectations, combined with our focus on continuous improvement, has resulted in extensive success across a wide range of industries and markets. For more information, please visit www.jsquared.com. Connect with J-Squared on LinkedIn.

