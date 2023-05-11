Unravel Data Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Data Tool

Unravel Data Observability Platform recognized by peers as a market leader

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataobservability—Unravel Data, the first data observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, today announces that the Unravel Data Observability Platform was named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Data Tool category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the education and business technology industries.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. The Unravel Data Observability Platform was selected as a finalist across dozens of business technology and education technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

“It is an understatement to say that we are thrilled to be recognized by SIIA CODiE as a finalist,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Unravel Data. “The CODiE Awards are one of—if not the—most coveted awards in the industry, and it speaks to the power of the Unravel Platform. Cloud costs, if they aren’t already, are becoming a company’s single biggest and fastest growing IT budget expense. This moves data observability from being a nice-to-have to a must-have. Unravel offers the only platform that provides data teams with AI-powered answers and precise recommendations, making it easier for teams to work together, make smarter decisions, and ultimately optimize cloud data spend.”

Unravel enables data teams to optimize the cost of their data operations intelligently, run faster data pipelines, and troubleshoot mission-critical applications. Instead of just showing an overwhelming set of KPIs that often require domain expertise to discern, Unravel correlates and analyzes a full stack of telemetry metadata to provide easy-to-understand insights, actionable recommendations, and automation to optimize both performance and cost.

Designed for modern data stacks and supporting all major cloud and on-premises platforms, Unravel enables full-stack visibility, AI insights, and automation for modern data applications. It is uniquely suited to remove the blindspots in enterprise data pipelines and provide a single-pane-of-glass view to manage single, multi-, or hybrid-cloud environments. And as more enterprises tackle the challenge of ensuring reliable data results while taming unpredictable costs, the Unravel Platform does the heavy lifting.

“The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations June 21-22, 2023 at 1pm EST.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About Unravel Data

Unravel Data radically transforms the way businesses understand and optimize the performance and cost of their modern data applications – and the complex data pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire data stack, Unravel’s market-leading data observability platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to provide modern data teams with the actionable recommendations they need to turn data into insights. Some of the world’s most recognized brands like Adobe, 84.51˚ (a Kroger company), and Deutsche Bank rely on Unravel Data to unlock data-driven insights and deliver new innovations to market. To learn more, visit https://www.unraveldata.com.

