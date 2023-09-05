Unprecedented Metaverse “Economic Stimulus” NFT Trunk Offer From Utherverse Includes 0.3 ETH in Addition to Designer Clothing, Virtual Property

One-time 72-hour sale begins 12:01 a.m. Sept. 17 as Utherverse looks toward 2024 launch of next-generation platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, just announced that it is offering NFT trunks for sale containing a variety of NFTs ranging from designer wardrobe to virtual properties. In an unprecedented move to stimulate the Utherverse virtual economy, each trunk, which will sell for 0.3 ETH, will also contain 0.3 ETH, thereby making the cost of the trunks and their contents free and providing consumers with funds to begin their Utherverse experience.





The Uther trunk sale will last only 72 hours, with a presale starting 12:01 a.m. Sept. 17 followed by a public sale Sept. 18-19. There will be a limit of 20 trunks per person.

Utherverse is making the one-time offer to encourage economic activity within its next-generation platform set to launch in 2024. More information on purchasing trunks is available at https://www.utherverse.io/fnft-gen-2. A video on the trunk sale can be viewed at https://youtu.be/flltEXzl5ac?si=ZwL6H3TcH5mlX70M.

“Giving people back their money when the trunks open will be like them finding a huge pile of cash,” said Brian Shuster, Founder and Chairman of Utherverse. “This assures us that trunk buyers will be engaged with the project, and when our metaverse comes out of beta testing there will be a huge stimulation of the virtual economy within the platform.”

Utherverse will offer four different rarity-based male and female trunks, with each trunk holder receiving:

One Gen 2 Uther trunk.

6-15 wardrobe items (rarity-based) including particle effect clothing not available anywhere else.

One Utherverse property, either a penthouse, sub-penthouse, luxury apartment or upscale apartment (rarity-based).

0.3 ETH (or USD equivalent value at time of purchase).

One ticket to the first-ever Utherverse Festival & Concert.

Additional items and perks based on rarity.

Utherverse will launch a closed beta of its next-generation platform Sept. 26. The closed beta will provide a preview of its Web3 capabilities as well as test and continue the final build-out of the next generation of the popular platform. Users will be able to claim their Utherverse usernames and begin to experience the Web3 version of the platform with experiences such as such as outdoor concerts, rooftop dance clubs with live DJs, film and movie screenings, shopping, art galleries and much more. In addition, users will be able to interact with each other in a variety of settings, as well as buy and sell virtual goods and participate in other e-commerce opportunities.

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. The platform has served 50 million+ users with 32 billion+ virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 80 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.

