Unparalleled Innovation on display at PGA’s Kentucky ISCO Championship

Multiple-gig Fiber connections—a clear signal that Kinetic is focused on the future

Goal to provide Internet Better on display for tens of thousands of golf fans via live broadcasts

Last five years: nearly $360M invested in Internet across 47 Kentucky counties

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a demonstration that underscores the resilience and capacity of fiber optic networks, Kinetic’s technicians significantly increased the speeds of the complimentary internet for PGA players, spectators, and businesses here across this 203-acre golf course.





The services Kinetic provides leverage multiple 10G and 100G connections in Kinetic’s Central Kentucky Network, enabling lag-free connections for live TV broadcasts and WiFi for thousands of spectators daily.

At multi-gig speeds, Kinetic’s demonstration is a commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction for an estimated 25,000 spectators throughout the event, showcasing the robustness and reliability of its fiber optic network.

“ I am incredibly happy to partner with the ISCO Championship, and the PGA, for another successful tournament,” said Barry Bishop, Kinetic’s senior vice president for Field Operations. “ This is a clear example of what the future holds. And due to our technicians’ expertise and innovative nature, we’re delivering the fastest internet speeds possible to players, spectators and business across this massive property and event.”

As the official fiber internet, streaming and technology solutions sponsor, Kinetic delivers an unprecedented level of connectivity, information, and digital engagement this year to fans. Leveraging its 99.9% network reliability, Kinetic’s Multi-Gig Fiber Internet will provide essential broadcast capabilities, enhance the spectator experience with complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the venue, and offer live streaming in hospitality areas.

The Kentucky ISCO Championship serves as a live example of Kinetic’s fiber optic network’s capability to handle substantial loads effortlessly, ensuring connectivity for thousands of users simultaneously.

“ This is a validating demonstration of our fiber network’s resilience and capability,” said Bishop. “ Handling the connectivity needs of tens of thousands of spectators is no small feat. It underscores our network’s robust design and our technicians’ ability to innovate.”

A meticulous and thorough planning effort started months ago to deploy the state-of-the-art technology.

As a result of Kinetic’s network expansion across the Commonwealth, more than 160,000 customers across 47 counties are connected to the world through more than 50,000 miles of Kentucky-based fiber optic and DSL cable. In the last five years, more than $357.9 million in private capital has been invested throughout Kentucky (2019-2024).

“ Our technicians and engineers made this all possible,” said Susan Schraibman, regional president of Kentucky Operations. “ Their dedication and expertise are on full display as they ensure uninterrupted service for the event’s entirety. This was not just about providing free Wi-Fi; it showcases our dynamic team and our fiber network’s capacity to support the digital demands of today and tomorrow.”

About the ISCO Championship: The ISCO Championship is an official FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR schedule. The event will be contested at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, a suburb of Lexington. Champions is an Arthur Hills designed golf course conveniently located one hour from Cincinnati and Louisville. The ISCO Championship will provide the winner with 300 FedExCup points, a winner’s exemption on the PGA TOUR and entry to the PGA Championship. The 2024 ISCO Championship will be played at Champions July 8-14.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at www.gokinetic.com or windstream.com.

