Unlocking Opportunities: LeanData and Equilar Combine Forces to Deliver Real-Time Executive Transition Insights

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a transformative collaboration, LeanData and Equilar have joined forces to present a pioneering solution that delivers real-time executive transition insights. This strategic alliance is poised to reshape how organizations approach executive transitions as key signals for sales teams, while delivering faster organization intelligence and supercharging connections with influential decision makers.





In today’s B2B selling environment, signals indicating key leadership changes at target accounts are critical details for sales and marketing teams. Orchestrating faster scheduling and handoffs, reacting to new needs, and providing immediate prospect value are key parts of the new sales playbook. However, tracking changes consistently and efficiently in a CRM presents an ongoing challenge. Combining Lean Data’s state-of-the-art revenue orchestration with Equilar’s industry-leading executive intelligence, this partnership offers streamlined executive transition tracking to accelerate pipeline generation.

The integration between LeanData’s innovative FlowBuilder and Equilar Contact Tracking creates a seamless pathway to monitor and respond to personnel transitions with unmatched efficiency. By consolidating time-sensitive transition insights within a unified contact record in Salesforce, Equilar Contact Tracking empowers users to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Users can swiftly notify the right Sales Operations, Sales Managers, and Customer Success teams about recent executive appointments and departures within their target accounts, ensuring teams are equipped with the latest intelligence for effective engagement and positive outcomes.

“The partnership with LeanData marks a significant step in redefining how businesses leverage timely executive intelligence to drive actionable insights,” said David Chun, CEO and Founder of Equilar. “These signals hold immense value for sales teams, yet often go unnoticed due to data inconsistencies or lack of notification on key decision maker transitions.”

Equilar Contact Tracking integrated into the LeanData Matching & Routing Salesforce app supports:

Strategic Engagement: Ensure CRM data remains current with recent position changes, allowing for the optimal moment for outreach to customers and prospects.

Speed-to-Lead Routing: Confirm transition data gets into the right hands as quickly as possible.

Accelerated Deals: Maintain relationships with contacts who have transitioned to new accounts, accelerating deals in the pipeline through warm introductions.

Enhanced Sales Cycle: Identify new champions within target accounts, shortening the sales cycle.

“We are excited to collaborate with Equilar on a joint solution to revolutionize how sales organizations respond to executive transitions strategically,” said Don Otvos, Vice President of Partnerships at LeanData. “By integrating LeanData’s advanced contact matching and routing capabilities with Equilar’s executive transition data, we provide our clients with unparalleled executive intelligence. It’s one of many ways LeanData orchestrates person, process, and play you need to close deals faster and drive revenue more efficiently.”

For more information about how LeanData and Equilar are transforming executive transition intelligence, visit our partnership page.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of executive intelligence solutions. The company’s expertise in relationship intelligence drives state-of-the-art business development and CRM applications, board and executive recruitment, and compensation and governance strategies. Equilar integrates its extensive database of executive profiles with natural language processing and machine learning AI to enable real-time relationship analytics and targeted outreach for its global clients. Equilar’s commitment to excellence has made it the go-to solution for over 1,000 companies, including 75% of the Fortune 500, top PE/VC firms, and leading professional services entities. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

About LeanData

Today’s growth leaders are powering their B2B selling with LeanData, the gold standard in modern revenue orchestration and an essential element of the modern RevTech stack. The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform, powered by No-Code Automation, simplifies and accelerates coordination of all the plays, people and processes needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its 1000+ customers and community of thousands of OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. See www.leandata.com.

Contacts

Amit Batish



Senior Director, Content & Communications



Equilar



650-241-6697



abatish@equilar.com