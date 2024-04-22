Unlock 25% College Tuition Savings with Streetbeat’s Innovative Tuition Rewards Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Streetbeat, a leader in AI-powered financial advising with robust investment options in stocks and crypto, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Tuition Rewards Program. This pioneering initiative offers families the unique opportunity to significantly reduce college tuition costs through smart investing via Streetbeat.









With the cost of college continuing to rise—77% of families consider college too expensive—the average undergraduate tuition and fees at private nonprofit colleges reached approximately $41,540 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The total yearly costs at these institutions often exceed $60,000, including room and board costs.

The Streetbeat Tuition Rewards Program transforms how families approach financing higher education. By investing through Streetbeat, subscribers can earn Points that convert directly into tuition savings—up to 25% off—at over 450 prestigious private colleges and universities nationwide.

For an annual subscription of $159, Streetbeat offers $5,000 in reward points. Additionally, subscribers receive a 10% annual bonus on their assets under management as points. For instance, a family could save up to $55,690 on tuition fees per member at San Diego University.

Damian Scavo, Streetbeat CEO, comments: “ My parents couldn’t afford to pay for college for me or my brother. We both had to work through our college years. When my father passed away during my second year of university, I had to drop out to support my family. A program like Streetbeat’s Tuition Rewards Program would have been life-changing. I’m truly happy that I can now help millions of others change theirs.”

Discover the future of finance and education with Streetbeat’s Tuition Rewards Program. Visit https://get.streetbeat.com/tuitionrewards to unlock 25% college tuition savings.

Some of the participating colleges include:

DePaul University – Chicago, IL – Max Rewards: $43,665

Clark University – Worcester, MA – Max Rewards: $54,760

Grand Canyon University – Phoenix, AZ – Max Rewards: $16,500

University of San Diego – San Diego, CA – Max Rewards: $55,690

University of Redlands – Redlands, CA – Max Rewards: $57,264

University of the Cumberlands – Williamsburg, KY – Max Rewards: $9,875

Rochester Institute of Technology – Rochester, NY – Max Rewards: $56,136

University of Dayton – Dayton, OH – Max Rewards: $47,600

Pratt Institute – Brooklyn, NY – Max Rewards: $57,659

Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah, GA – Max Rewards: $39,105

Marist College – Poughkeepsie, NY – Max Rewards: $45,330

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Daytona Beach, FL – Max Rewards: $42,479

Bentley University – Waltham, MA – Max Rewards: $20,000

Mount Saint Mary’s University – Los Angeles, CA – Max Rewards: $46,726

The full list of participating colleges can be accessed on the Streetbeat website and directly via https://streetbeat.com/en/tuition-rewards/universities. To explore more about how Streetbeat’s Tuition Rewards Program can make college more affordable for your family, please visit https://get.streetbeat.com/tuitionrewards.

Damian Scavo, the CEO of Streetbeat, will be hosting a live event on our social medias on Friday, April 26th, during which he will award $65,000 in points to one fortunate individual, covering up to one year of college tuition. The challenge? Locate him to win.

For further details on this event, please visit: https://get.streetbeat.com/tuitionrewards

About Streetbeat: Streetbeat is a leading provider of AI-powered investment solutions, offering smart portfolio management and financial planning tools to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Streetbeat is revolutionizing the world of finance, one investment at a time.

