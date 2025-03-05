Unleashing Abundant Energy: How Al, Innovation & Bold Entrepreneurs Will Transform Global Power Debuts as Amazon #1 Best Seller

A Bold Blueprint for the Future of Abundant Power and a Visionary Guide to Transforming Global Energy Through Innovation and Entrepreneurship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy thought leader Todd Thomas’ groundbreaking new book, Unleashing Abundant Energy: How Al, Innovation & Bold Entrepreneurs Will Transform Global Power, is the Amazon #1 New Release, #1 Green Business book, and #1 Oil and Energy book.

Unleashing Abundant Energy offers a timely and in-depth exploration of our complex energy landscape. With his extensive experience in the field, Thomas provides a thought leader's perspective on the challenges and opportunities in rapidly doubling the global energy production. He delves into crucial technologies and strategies, such as AI-driven waste management and bioenergy with carbon capture, as well as the evolving roles of nuclear, wind, and solar energy. This book is a valuable resource for business leaders, policymakers, and anyone seeking to understand and influence the path toward a cleaner and more abundant energy future.

With a foreword by Elliott Parker, CEO of High Alpha Innovation, Unleashing Abundant Energy challenges traditional approaches to energy production and highlights the role of AI-driven waste management, carbon capture, and decentralized bioenergy solutions in reducing emissions and transforming waste into a valuable resource. The book offers a compelling vision for business leaders, policymakers, and investors looking to capitalize on the next wave of energy innovation.

“Unleashing Abundant Energy is a timely and comprehensive exploration of our complex energy landscape, offering valuable insights into the technologies and strategies crucial for a sustainable future,” said Nicholas Bagatelos, President of Net Zero Envelope. “From the potential of AI-driven waste management and bioenergy with carbon capture to the evolving roles of nuclear, wind, and solar, Todd Thomas, presents a thought leader’s perspective on the challenges and opportunities in rapidly doubling the energy sector. This book is a valuable resource for business leaders, policymakers, and anyone interested in understanding – and shaping – the path toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future. Prepare to be inspired and informed."

The book outlines:

The role of AI in optimizing waste-to-energy processes and accelerating sustainability.

The untapped potential of hydrogen, bioenergy, and carbon capture in building a carbon-negative future.

How industries and policymakers can drive systemic change through localized, high-impact energy solutions.

The emerging market forces shaping the future of energy and carbon credit trading.

“The future belongs to those who innovate, and Todd Thomas has masterfully shown how AI and entrepreneurship are the keys to unlocking the next era of energy,” adds TC Bradley, a nationally syndicated television host. “Unleashing Abundant Energy is an essential read for visionaries, disruptors, and anyone who refuses to settle for the status quo. This book doesn’t just highlight what’s coming—it challenges you to be a part of it.”

Unleashing Abundant Energy was edited by Angela Simoes and Published by TC Bradley and New Life Publishing.

About the Author

Todd Thomas is a recognized voice in AI, innovation and entrepreneurship, and is the best-selling author of Unleashing Abundant Energy. Todd has built his career harnessing emerging technologies to drive efficiencies and create new commercialization opportunities.

Todd has an Economics degree from Claremont McKenna College, has studied Strategy Execution at the Harvard Business School, and has an MBA and a Masters in Economics from the WP Carey School of Business, ASU. Todd is the Founder & CEO of Woodchuck, a climate impact startup dedicated to transforming waste into valuable resources, reducing costs, reducing landfill usage, and unleashing an abundant energy future!

Unleashing Abundant Energy is available for purchase on Amazon worldwide.

