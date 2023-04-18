UNLEASH America 2023 HR event announces record-breaking year and offers first-ever formal pre-events

Sponsors and exhibitors grew 50% and preregistrations are up 30% vs. 2022; startups program sold out and startup competition finalists announced

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEIB—UNLEASH, a global digital media and events business delivering the latest news, analysis and market trends for HR, technology, learning and recruitment leaders, today announced a series of record-breaking metrics and other achievements marking the momentum this year of UNLEASH America, The International Festival of HR, to be held April 26-27 in Las Vegas. Click here to register for UNLEASH America.

The record-breaking metrics at UNLEASH America this year include a 50% increase of sponsors and exhibitors over UNLEASH America 2022; a 30% increase of preregistered attendees this year over last year; and 220 speakers versus 130 last year, speaking this year on 14 stages, in four summits and three boardrooms versus on seven stages last year. UNLEASH America also has preregistered attendees from more than 50 countries for a show focusing on the United States.

The preregistered attendees are influential decision-makers in their organizations. Seventy-two percent are VP level and above; 83% influence the budget or have sole budget control; 33% of the preregistered attendees are from companies with more than 10,000 employees; and 67% are from companies with between 1,000 and 10,000 employees.

“UNLEASH is delighted with the level of interest in UNLEASH America 2023 and its record number of preregistrations, sponsors and exhibitors, speakers and startup activity,” said UNLEASH founder and CEO Marc Coleman. “We’re also very excited about our new pre-event summits on April 25, focusing on vendors, skills strategy, talent acquisition and HR tech and transformation. This year will be the best year for UNLEASH America thus far, and it’s exciting to see the resurgence of enthusiasm for attending in-person events following the pandemic.”

More than 150 startups disrupt the status quo, and one will win the UNLEASH Startup competition.

Startup activity also is at an all-time high at UNLEASH America 2023. There are over 150 startups and industry-leading investors exhibiting or attending this year, more than three times the number last year, and startup exhibitor packages sold out.

Startups also are vying for victory in the UNLEASH Startup competition. The winner will receive access to the who’s who of HR, including the industry’s leading practitioners, analysts, vendors, advisory firms, media, and carefully handpicked investors; access to an exclusive boardroom “Startup Sit Down” with leading industry analyst Josh Bersin; and other prizes valued at $50,000.

The UNLEASH Startup competition now focuses on four finalists and five semifinalists selected from the complete list of startup exhibitors at UNLEASH America 2023. The semifinalists will compete in the UNLEASH Startup Lightning Round pitch competition, and the semifinalist winner will join the finalists to compete in the finale. The semifinalists and the finalists will have up to three minutes to pitch their products and visions before an expert panel of judges, followed by seven minutes of feedback and questions from the panel.

The UNLEASH Startup competition finalists are:

NoahFace is revolutionizing time and data capture with the world’s most advanced time clock.

Hour One is changing the game for professional video communications with its lifelike virtual characters based on real humans.

Crooton provides recruitment solutions to organizations across the globe, with a particular focus on volume hiring and employer branding.

Mirza is building “Guild for childcare,” delivering tax-efficient employer stipends, bringing a network of caregivers and building the technology to run it all.

The UNLEASH Startup competition semifinalists are:

Equidi is introducing the world’s first platform to address the gender pay gap.

Virgil HR is an innovative SaaS solution that provides HR teams with instant, prescriptive employment law guidance, thereby helping them to stay compliant.

solution that provides HR teams with instant, prescriptive employment law guidance, thereby helping them to stay compliant. Vault Verify is a leading provider of employment and income verification services for employers, lenders, and property managers.

Talk’n’Job is a revolutionary voice-driven job application platform that helps organizations source top talent in a fast and easy way.

Wrky is a cutting-edge people analytics platform that unifies, unlocks, and unleashes the power of insights from human capital data.

First-ever pre-events focus on vendors, skills strategy, talent acquisition and HR tech

UNLEASH is also proud to introduce its first-ever formal pre-events at UNLEASH America 2023, to be held on Tuesday, April 25. The four pre-events are:

The Vendor Summit will provide a unique opportunity to network and connect with key players in the HR tech industry, gain insights and leave with a competitive advantage and a wealth of new industry knowledge.

The HR Tech & Transformation Summit will explore how tech is transforming HR and will drive engaging conversations around innovation, adoption and integration, and how to “do more with less” in the face of economic and talent volatility.

The Talent Acquisition Summit will provide an opportunity for talent leaders to elevate their talent strategy, connect with industry peers, learn from leading analysts and collaborate on common challenges to create a talent strategy that withstands market changes.

The Skills Strategy Bootcamp with The Josh Bersin Company is an invitation-only working session to help senior executives create and activate a skills strategy within their organization. The bootcamp will consist of three parts: an introduction to skills and talent intelligence; a working session on the proprietary Josh Bersin Company Four R Framework for HR (recruit, retain, reskill, redesign); and a working session using the Four R Framework to address business challenges.

Party and network at the UNLEASH Night Summit

The UNLEASH Night Summit will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the outdoor plaza in Caesars Forum, where 1,200 esteemed clients will gather under the watchful gaze of the High Roller Ferris wheel and the setting sun. It will be an evening of vibrant networking, drinks, and entertainment with the who’s who of the HR industry from America’s leading organizations and an opportunity to forge lasting relationships, share insights, and celebrate the future of HR.

