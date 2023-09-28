University of Phoenix Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions Speaks at CDO Magazine Summit

Veena Nayak joined a panel of industry leaders and innovators to discuss building data management capabilities

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share that Veena Nayak, vice president of data strategy and solutions for the University, was a panel speaker at the CDO Magazine Summit, held September 12, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nayak’s participation at this prestigious event underscores her exceptional contributions to the field of data and advanced analytics, and her dedication to advocating for data-driven decision-making. The summit featured more than 100 industry experts speaking in 30 breakout sessions and three keynote presentations, making it a hallmark event for data thought leadership.





“I am truly honored to speak at the CDO Magazine Summit and have the opportunity to share insights and experiences from leading teams to build future state data and analytics programs,” Nayak shares. “This event provides an excellent opportunity to emphasize the critical role of data in shaping our future and empowering individuals and organizations to make informed decisions in pursuit of data-driven excellence.”

Nayak’s panel discussion, titled “Crawl, Walk, Run – Building Data Management Capabilities,” focused on the roles and expectations of CDOs and data leaders and how those roles continue to undergo transformation across industries. The panel discussion explored methods for proving data management value through focused initiatives that incrementally build out programs.

In addition to speaking at the event, earlier this year Nayak was named to The Global Data Power Women List 2023, joining an impressive list of 50 leaders in the field, all of whom hold expertise in domains such as data strategy, data governance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, data ethics, and emerging technologies.

Nayak’s career spans 25 plus years of leading high performing teams in developing, executing and supporting complex enterprise software. In her role as vice president of data strategy and solutions at University of Phoenix, she leads the enterprise data strategy and data products family, developing innovative solutions in data management, governance and analytics using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Nayak’s expertise spans a range of areas, including data and product strategy, data management and governance, AI/machine learning, and software engineering.

Throughout her career, Nayak has been passionate about leveraging data and advanced analytics to solve complex business challenges and drive innovation. She has successfully created a business vision that links strategy and execution to build sustainable, scalable, and cohesive solutions that bring the best of data/tech to unlock business value. As a thought leader in the space, she is committed to staying at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies and leveraging learnings to create informed and intelligent solutions. Veena holds an MBA from W P Carey School of Business and dual degrees in Physics and Computer Technology from University of Mumbai.

